Prime Minister Modi to distribute 71,000 nomination letters to Rozgar Mela, held in 45 locations across the country today





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute around 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits in various ministries on Tuesday at 10.30 a.m. via video conference at a Rogar Mela. It will be held in 45 locations across the country. According to an official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), recruitments are taking place in central government departments as well as state/UT governments that support this initiative. Notably, the new recruits, selected from across the country, will join various positions/positions such as Gramin Dak Sevaks, Postal Inspector, Commercial-Ticket Clerk, Junior Clerk-Typist, Junior Accountant, Lane Keeper, Assistant Section Officer, Clerk of Lower Division, Sub-Prefect, Tax Assistants, Assistant Police Officer, Inspectors, Nurses, Assistant Security Officers, Fireman, Assistant Accountant, Assistant Auditor, Divisional Accountant, Auditor, Constable, Chief of Police, Assistant Commandant, Principal, trained graduate teacher, assistant registrar, assistant professor, among others, the statement further adds. Prime Minister Modi will also address those named on the occasion. The PMO said the Rozgar Mela is a step towards realizing the Prime Minister’s pledge to give job creation the highest priority. He said the Rozgar Mela should act as a catalyst in creating additional jobs and providing meaningful opportunities for young people for their empowerment and participation in national development. The Center said that newly appointed persons will also have the opportunity to train through Karmayogi Prarambh, which is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various government departments. On Friday, PM Modi congratulated the class of 10, 12 CBSE students after the board announced the results. “I congratulate all the #ExamWarriors who have passed the Class XII CBSE exams. I am proud of these young people for their hard work and determination. I also congratulate their parents and teachers for their monumental role in the success of young people”, PM Narendra Modi tweeted. The 2023 CBSE Class 10 result was declared with an overall pass percentage of 93.12%, indicating a decrease of 1.28% from last year’s pass percentage of 94.40%. The girls outperformed the boys with a passing percentage of 94.25% against 92.27% for the boys, with a difference of 1.98%. READ ALSO | Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Jana Shakti exhibition on themes of sanitation, Nari Shakti and Ayurveda

