President Joko Widodo stressed the importance of the agricultural sector for the life of the nation





JAKARTA, SAWIT INDONESIA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has stressed the importance of the agricultural sector for the life of the nation and the state. Agriculture has even been called upon by the President to play a very strategic role as it has managed to contribute 11.8% to the total national Gross Domestic Product (GDP). “The data I have (agriculture) contributes 11.8% to our total GDP. Hugues. Also, we know that this sector has a very strategic role. This sector plays a very important role in the future and it also provides employment to 40 million people. This sector already accounts for 29% of the total existing workforce,” the president said at the opening of the 2023 agricultural census on Monday, May 15. 2023. However, the president warned of the possibility of a major food crisis caused by extreme weather and war in Europe, which continues to be unstable. The threat is that 345 million people worldwide are at risk of food shortages and hunger. “Be careful, this sector is now very vulnerable and we know where the food crisis is. So once again I support the agricultural census of 2023 and I ask all the actors in the agricultural sector to make this census a success”, has he declared. Finally, the President would like the census to take place every 5 years to produce precise and quality data. For him, data is essential for decisions and policies. “In my opinion, over time it has changed 10 years. it should be every 5 years. The cost is also not high, maybe around 3 trillion rupees,” he said . It is known that the agricultural sector plays a very important role in the life, development and economy of Indonesia, where when Covid 19 and the Indonesian economy contracted by -2.07%, agriculture has continued to grow positively at 1.77% and in 2021 grew by 1.87%. Then in 2022, it will increase by 2.25% and contribute 12.40% to the national economy. On the other hand, the agricultural sector is also able to absorb 40.69 million people or 29.36% of the labor force in February 2023. Head of the Central Statistical Agency (BPS), Margo Yuwono revealed that so far data on the agricultural sector has continued to increase year on year. Therefore, Margo said, the results of the 2023 agricultural census should become a valid basis for formulating policies in the agricultural sector. Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo (Ministry of Agriculture SYL) stressed the importance of implementing this census for a straight-to-the-point policy. One of them concerns subsidized fertilizers which must be available up to 24 million tonnes. “But the financial capacity of the state is only 8 million tons and indeed we have limits. That is why we must encourage people to come by name by address. Now, God willing, we are already using geometry so from the center it distributes to provinces, provinces to districts and districts to farmers we can keep an eye on everything and you should know that fertilizer is not just a problem in indonesia , but also around the world. Well, so far we’ve been spoiled too much with chemical fertilizers. Why not make organic fertilizers,” he explained. Source: agriculture.go.id

