Former President Donald Trump Responds to Durham Report





A spokesperson for former President Donald Trump’s office said Monday that the investigative report released by Special Counsel John Durham proves a coordinated effort by the federal government to interfere with the 2016 presidential election.

WOW! After extensive research, Special Counsel John Durham concludes that the FBI should never have launched the Trump-Russia investigation! In other words, the American public has been scammed, just as they are being scammed right now by those who don’t want to see GREATNESS for AMERICA! Trump, currently the Republican 2024 presidential candidate, wrote in a statement on Truth Social on Monday.

“I, and much more importantly the American public, have been victimized by this longstanding charade and betrayal started by the Democrats and started by Comey,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News Digital, referring to James Comey, who led the FBI during the agency’s investigation of Trump, before Trump fired him on May 5, 2017.

“There must be a heavy price to pay for bringing this to our country,” Trump said.

The former presidents’ response came shortly after the Department of Justice (DOJ) released (pdf) Durham’s long-awaited report on Monday afternoon. The report revealed flaws in the FBI’s 201617 investigation of the Trump campaign, which Durham wrote was based on unverified allegations that Trump colluded with Russian entities.

The Trump campaign said the report shows a coordinated campaign to remove Trump from the presidency in 2016.

This report proves there was a coordinated effort by Never Trump activists in government to falsely accuse President Trump through lies and deceit, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung told The Epoch. Times in an emailed statement following the release of the Durham report.

The Russia collusion hoax was orchestrated by deep state Justice Department and FBI officials to take the presidency away from President Trump and the American people, the spokesperson said.

The Durham Report

Durham was tasked in 2019 with reviewing the 2016 FBI investigation17 into alleged nefarious ties between candidate and later President Donald Trump and Russia.

In October 2020, then-Attorney General William Barr appointed Durham special counsel for the investigation, which after three years led to Monday’s report.

In his report, Durham concluded that neither the United States nor the intelligence community appeared to have any real evidence of collusion in their assets at the start of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation. Crossfire Hurricane is the FBI’s code name for the agency’s investigation of the Trump campaign.

The FBI had “significant confidence in investigative leads provided or funded (directly or indirectly) by Trump’s political opponents,” the report said.

In addition, Durham’s report found that officers repeatedly ignored important demands when making surveillance requests on the Trump campaign (initiated under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act), by l absence of an “honest belief” that there was probable cause to investigate the target.

He added: Our investigation also revealed that senior FBI officials demonstrated a serious lack of analytical rigor with respect to the information they received, particularly information received from individuals and entities. politically affiliated.

For these reasons, the Special Counsel wrote in his report that the DOJ and FBI had failed in their important law enforcement duties in its investigation of the Trump campaign and recommended potential reforms to the agency to address politically charged allegations in the future.

As the fuller record now shows, there are specific areas of Crossfire Hurricane activity in which the FBI has performed poorly and failed, not only in its duty to the public, but also in preventing serious breaches of privacy. reputation that hit the FBI as a result. of Crossfire Hurricane, Durham wrote in the report.

“The Real Collusion”

The real collusion, Trump’s campaigns spokesperson told The Epoch Times, was between former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, then a 2016 presidential candidate, and foreign operatives with ties to Russia peddling misinformation to defraud voters in 2016.

In the report released Monday, Durham specifically referenced very important intelligence the FBI received from a trusted foreign source indicating a Clinton campaign plan to defame Trump by linking him to Vladimir Putin in order to distract from his own concerns about it. using a private mail server.

Federal officials discovered that Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) likely broke the law when they hired former British spy Christopher Steele, who conducted research on the political opposition ( in the Steele dossier) alleging collusion between Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russia. entities.

The Epoch Times has contacted the Clinton Foundation for comment.

Monday’s report recommended no charges in addition to the three people Durham is prosecuting. Former FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith, who faked an email to claim a former Trump campaign associate was not a CIA asset when the associate actually was, has pleaded guilty and received a trial period. Michael Sussmann was acquitted by a jury, as was Igor Danchenko, a Russian national who was the main sub-source for the Trump dossier compiled by ex-British spy Christopher Steele for Hillary Clinton and other Democrats.

When Durham’s report was released on Monday, House Judicial Republicans demanded Durham’s testimony.

We have contacted the Justice Department to have Special Counsel John Durham testify next week, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, wrote in a statement on Twitter Monday.

Meanwhile, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), vice chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, called for accountability for what he called “an extreme abuse of power.”

“The Durham Report details serious and unforgivable violations by federal law enforcement,” Rubio wrote in a statement after the Durham Report was released on Monday. “Relying on altered documents and partisan opposition research is an extreme abuse of power. There is no justification for using national security tools designed to keep America safe for partisan political purposes.

“Those responsible must be held accountable, not only for their interference in the presidential election, but also for the damage done to our institutions. America and its institutions are weaker today because of their actions, and it will take years for the FBI and others to rebuild that trust,” the senator continued.

“Strict oversight of FBI intelligence activities must be a top priority for congressional intelligence committees.”

Zachary Stieber, Petr Svab, Ivan Pentchoukov and Jack Philips contributed to this report.

From The Epoch Times

