PTI supporter’s response to Imran Khan’s arrest – OpEd – Eurasia Review





The arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in May 2023 on corruption charges has sparked outrage from his supporters, many of whom have engaged in violent and destructive behavior. Supporters of Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), have been accused of attacking police stations, burning vehicles and looting shops to protest the arrest. This behavior has been widely condemned by political leaders, civil society organizations and the general public.

The PTI came to power in 2018 with a promise to root out corruption and bring about change in Pakistan. Khan’s government has made several high-profile arrests of opposition leaders and businessmen accused of corruption, and has taken steps to strengthen the country’s institutions and improve governance. However, the arrest of the ex-prime minister himself on similar charges has raised questions about the PTI’s commitment to the rule of law and its ability to govern effectively.

The behavior of PTI supporters in response to Khan’s arrest has been widely condemned by political leaders and civil society organizations. Many have called on the government to take tough action against those responsible for the violence and to ensure respect for the rule of law. The PTI leadership has also been criticized for its inability to control its supporters and for inciting violence through its rhetoric.

The behavior of PTI supporters has also been condemned by the general public. Many Pakistanis expressed their disappointment and anger at the violence and called for an end to the political polarization and divisions that have characterized Pakistani politics in recent years. The violence has also had a negative impact on the country’s economy, with businesses and investors expressing concerns about the country’s stability and security.

The PTI’s response to the violence has been mixed. While the party leadership condemned the violence and called for calm, some party members defended the protesters’ actions and accused the government of political persecution. This has further fueled polarization and division in Pakistani politics, and raised questions about the ability of the PTI to govern effectively and uphold the rule of law.

The behavior of PTI supporters has also raised questions about the state of democracy in Pakistan. The country has a long history of political polarization and violence, with successive governments struggling to maintain stability and security. The PTI came to power promising to bring about change and improve governance, but the violence and destruction wrought by its supporters suggests the party is struggling to deliver on those commitments.

The violence and destruction caused by PTI supporters has also had a negative impact on the country’s international reputation. Pakistan is struggling to attract foreign investment and improve its economic prospects, and the violence has raised concerns about the country’s stability and security. The international community has called on Pakistan to take strict action against those responsible for the violence and to ensure respect for the rule of law.

The behavior of PTI supporters has also had an impact on the country’s media landscape. Many outlets have been targeted by PTI supporters, who have accused them of bias and spreading fake news. This has raised concerns about freedom of the press and the media’s ability to hold those in power to account.

In conclusion, the behavior of PTI supporters in response to Imran Khan’s arrest has raised serious concerns about the state of democracy, the independence of the judiciary, and the stability and security of the country. The violence and destruction caused by the protests underscores the need for a more peaceful and constructive political discourse in Pakistan, and the PTI leadership must take strong measures to ensure respect for the rule of law. The behavior of PTI supporters has also had an impact on the country’s international reputation and media landscape, and the government must take steps to address these concerns and strengthen Pakistan’s democratic institutions.

Dr. Sahibzada Muhammad Usman is a researcher and academic; doctorate in political science at the University of Pisa, Italy. Dr. Usman has participated in various national and international conferences and has published 30 research articles in international journals.

