‘The rise and rise of the BJP’: when Narendra Modi led the saffron wave to help the party win a majority on its own in 2014

Nine years have passed since the historic Lok Sabha elections in 2014 that made Narendra Modi the nation’s prime minister and the first leader born in independent India to hold the post.

It was the longest political race in the country’s entire existence. On May 16, the results were announced and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 336 seats out of 543.

According to the election results, which gave the main opposition party more than five times as many seats as the ruling Congress and gave the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a simple majority in the Lok Sabha, the rupiah and stock markets were supported.

The Lok Sabha elections were won by the BJP, led by Narendra Modi, its candidate for prime minister, with 282 seats alone. The alliance she leads, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), has 336 seats in the lower house of parliament.

Since the 1984 Lok Sabha elections, when the Congress, led by then-Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, won a landslide victory, this is the most seats a party has won on its own . Congress had only 244 seats in the Lok Sabha in 1991, making it a minority government.

After tweeting about the People’s Mandate, Modi held a public rally in Vadodara.

“Great times are coming,” the BJP prime minister candidate said then, adding that “with all and development for all will be the motto of my government and not an empty slogan” therefore, continuing the advice of improvement within which he fought the general election.

In case the BJP makes one kind of history, Congress will establish another. The party was on course for its lowest ever total in the Lok Sabha. Party Vice President Rahul Gandhi led the Congress campaign.

Following the assassination of his mother, the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Congress under Rajiv Gandhi won a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha in 1984.

BJP prime minister candidate and campaign leader Modi won the Vadodara and Varanasi constituencies in which he ran for the Lok Sabha.

At 8 a.m. the count began. The sixteenth Lok Sabha polls saw India’s highest ever turnout for any broad policy decision. In an election that lasted just over a month, 551.3 million people turned out to vote, or 66.38% of the total electorate.

At 989 counting centers, officials determined the fate of 8,251 candidates by counting the votes. The elections, which began on April 7 and ended on May 12, saw the participation of more than 550 million people.

When the BJP fought its first election

Interestingly, the BJP formed the government in 1996 for 13 days and then for quite a long time in 1998 when its government lost by a lone vote in Lok Sabha. The party’s ability to forge new alliances and lead the first non-Congress government in its five-year term was aided by Vajpayee’s pragmatic leadership.

From just two seats in Lok Sabha in 1984 to winning two consecutive general elections with the largest majority, the BJP with its traditional “Hinduva philosophy” has firmly taken the middle stage of the Indian political scene, dislodging the Congress. The party’s graph began to rise during the Ram temple movement in the 1990s, but its influence remained largely confined to the Hindi heartland. In 1996, under former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, it became the largest party.

With Narendra Modi’s rise to national prominence, he achieved unprecedented success. In 2014, the party won a single-handed majority for the first time while expanding its reach beyond the heartland of Hindi, particularly in the northeast. When the BJP was founded on April 6, 1980, few knew it would go this far. The party was started by Jan Sangh, which had converged with the Janata party in 1977, but split after three years.

When the saffron party contested its most memorable political decision in 1984, it won just two seats in Lok Sabha. After which, at that time, party chairman LK Advani made Hindutva the central philosophy of the party and used the rhetoric of “pseudo-secularism” and “Muslim appeasement” with extraordinary impact to gain famous support among Hindus.

Hindutva’s tough governmental issues, which were in line with the philosophical philosophy of its parent RSS, yielded rich profits in the following general election in 1989 when the BJP won 85 seats in Lok Sabha. After Advani’s ‘Ram Rath Yatra’ in 1990, the party grew stronger and in the 1991 general election, it extended its solidarity to 120.

From 11.4% in 1989 and 7.4% in 1984, the party’s vote share rose to 20.1% in 1991. Winning 161 seats in the 1996 general election and asserting its claim to form the government, the BJP became the largest party in the Lok Sabha for the first time. The very first BJP-led government, formed on Vajpayee’s initiative, lasted only 13 days as it neglected to attract partners to muster a bigger party.

In the following general polls in 1998, the BJP’s tally rose and it won 182 seats in the Lok Sabha and formed an alliance government called the Public Popularity Based Partnership (NDA), which lasted 13 months when he lost a movement without certainty by a solitary vote. After a year, the NDA alone won 270 seats in the general election, giving the party an additional 182 seats and returning the BJP to power. And for the third time, Vajpayee was elected prime minister.

This time, the BJP government lasted until the next general election, in 2004, where the BJP’s decline began as it lost two consecutive general elections. In 2014, the fortunes of the saffron party changed when Narendra Modi became the national face of the party and the BJP alone won 282 seats under his leadership. Moreover, this party may have been the first in three decades to achieve majority status on its own.

Amit Shah, who was in charge of the state, was rewarded with the party’s top spot after the BJP’s massive victory and stellar performance in Uttar Pradesh. With this difference in positions in the administration of the party, another period of the Modi-Shah couple began, which caused the triumph of the party in various elections for the state assembly.

