



The head of the Trkiye High Election Commission (YSK) has confirmed that the presidential election will be held in a second round between President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and his main rival on May 28, as neither can reach the 50-threshold. % to win. Key points: With around 35,000 votes left to count, Mr Erdoan had 49.51% support and his rival Kemal Kldarolu had 44.88%

The remaining uncounted votes were not enough to tip Mr. Erdoan to outright victory The results showed that the alliance led by Mr Erdoan’s ruling party appeared to retain its majority in parliament YSK chairman Ahmet Yener told reporters on Sunday (local time) that with around 35,000 votes still to be counted, Mr Erdoan had 49.51% support and his rival Kemal Kldarolu 44.88%. Election officials said the run-off will allow Turks to decide whether their nation remains under the firm grip of the increasingly authoritarian president for a third decade, or whether it can embark on the more democratic path promised by Ms. Kldarolu. Mr Erdoan has faced electoral headwinds over a cost of living crisis and criticism over the government’s response to a devastating earthquake in February. As in previous years, Mr. Erdoan ran a very divisive campaign. Mr. Kldarolu campaigned on a promise to reverse the crackdown on free speech and other forms of democratic backsliding. ( ) He portrayed Mr Kldarolu, who had received backing from the country’s pro-Kurdish party, colluding with “terrorists” and supporting what he called “deviant” LGBTQ rights. In an effort to woo voters hard hit by inflation, he raised wages and pensions and subsidized electricity and gas bills, while boosting the defense industry and infrastructure projects of Trikiye. Mr Kldarolu campaigned on a promise to reverse crackdowns on free speech and other forms of democratic backsliding, as well as fix an economy battered by high inflation and currency devaluation. But as the results came in, it appeared that these elements had not rattled the electorate as expected. Trkiye’s conservative core voted overwhelmingly for the ruling party, with Mr Kldarolu’s main opposition winning most of the western and southern coastal provinces. The pro-Kurdish Green Left Party, YSP, won the predominantly Kurdish provinces in the southeast. The remaining uncounted votes were not enough to tip Mr Erdoan to outright victory, even though they all broke for him, Mr Yener said. In the last presidential election in 2018, Mr. Erdoan won in the first round, with more than 52% of the vote. “The nation chose us” Mr Erdoan told his supporters in the early hours of Monday that he would respect the nation’s decision. ( ) Although it became clear that a run-off was likely, Mr Erdoan, who has governed Trkiye as prime minister or president since 2003, described the vote as a victory both for himself and for the country. “The fact that the election results have not been finalized does not change the fact that the nation chose us,” Erdoan, 69, told supporters in the early hours of Monday. He said he would respect the nation’s decision. Mr Kldarolu looked hopeful, tweeting around the time the run-off was announced: “Don’t fall into despair, we will rise up and win this election together.” Mr Kldarolu, 74, and his party have lost all previous presidential and parliamentary elections since he took power in 2010, but raised their votes this time. Election results showed that the alliance led by Mr Erdoan’s ruling Justice and Development Party appeared to retain its majority in the 600-seat parliament, although the assembly lost much of its power after a referendum that narrowly gave the presidency additional legislative powers. passed in 2017. Reuters/AP

