Donald Trump news today: Rudy Giuliani bragged about selling pardons with Trump for $2 million, lawsuit alleges





Trump calls Jan. 6 a beautiful day at CNN town hall

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis delivered to your inboxGet our free Inside Washington email

A former aide to Rudy Giuliani says she was told the former New York mayor and then President Donald Trump was offering to sell presidential pardons for $2 million each, according to court documents.

The allegation was made by Noelle Dunphy, a New York-based public relations professional who is suing Mr Giuliani for unlawful abuse of power, large-scale sexual assault and harassment, wage theft and other misconduct while working for him in 2019 and 2020.

Mr. Giuliani strongly denied the allegations in the trial.

Earlier it was reported that Mr Trump had received tweets from Democrats criticizing CNN for hosting the town hall with him to motivate him during the live stream.

During the initial commercial break, Trump adviser Jason Miller showed the former president recent tweets from behind the scenes at the New Hampshire college where the event was held, according to Axios.

Mr Trump grew more belligerent as the night went on after seeing posts from several people criticizing CNN, including progressive New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who at the time said CNN should be ashamed of themselves.

HighlightsView latest update 1684207857Rudy Giuliani said he and Trump were selling pardons for $2 million each, ex-assistant says

A former aide to former Trump lawyer Rudolph Giuliani said she was told that former New York City mayor and then President Donald Trump was offering to sell presidential pardons for $2 million each, according to reports. court documents.

The explosive allegation was made in a lawsuit filed against Mr Giuliani by Noelle Dunphy, a New York-based public relations professional who is suing him for unlawful abuse of power, large-scale sexual assault and harassment, wage theft and more. faults committed while he worked for him in 2019 and 2020.

The lawsuit claims she was forced to perform sexual acts on him and work naked.

Mr. Giuliani strongly denied the allegations in the report.

Namita Singh16 May 2023 04:30

1684215057Georgia prosecutor hits back at Trump’s attempt to remove her from election probe

The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether Donald Trump and his allies broke laws as they tried to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state hit back Monday at the former presidents’ attempt to remove her from the state. case and exclude certain evidence.

Namita Singh16 May 2023 06:30

1684213200Trump says he’ll be reprimanded by GOP if he doesn’t push 2020 election lies

Donald Trump has said he will be reprimanded by the Republican base if he stops pushing his lies about stealing the 2020 election.

While Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and President Joe Biden have both criticized Mr Trump for obsessing over the past and not moving forward, Mr Trump told The Messenger he wouldn’t give up. the question.

If you look at the polls, nearly 80% of our party members think the election was rigged. I think history is something that if you don’t learn it, you’re a fool, Trump said. That doesn’t mean I have to dedicate half of my speech to 2020, but devoting 2%, 3%, or 4% to it is fine. And I think if I didn’t, I would actually be chastised by a lot of the Republican Party.

A recent poll found that while more and more Republicans are realizing there’s no real evidence proving the 2020 election was stolen, a 63% majority still think it was.

Within that group, 52% say they believe there is strong evidence, while 48% base that belief on suspicion, according to the CNN poll.

Gustaf Kilander16 May 2023 06:00

1684211457Prosecutor ends probe into FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation without new charges

A special prosecutor ended his four-year probe into possible FBI misconduct in his probe into Russia’s ties to Donald Trump’s campaign in 2016 with harsh criticism from the office, but a meager court record that was fine. falling short of the former president’s prediction that he would uncover the crime of the century.

Special Counsel John Durham’s report represents the long-awaited culmination of an investigation that Mr. Trump and his allies say would uncover massive wrongdoing by law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

Instead, the investigation yielded disappointing results, with prosecutors securing a guilty plea from a little-known FBI employee, but losing the only two criminal cases they brought to trial.

Namita Singh16 May 2023 05:30

1684209601Trump claimed the Durham investigation would reveal the crime of the century. Here’s what he really found

An investigation into the origins of the FBI’s probe into Russia’s ties to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign has finally been concluded, with the prosecutor leading the probe submitting a much-anticipated report that revealed major flaws.

The report, the culmination of a four-year investigation into possible misconduct by US government officials, contained strong criticism of the FBI but few significant revelations. Still, it will give fodder to Mr Trump supporters who have long denounced the Russia probe, as well as his opponents who say the Durham teams’ meager court record shows their investigation was a politically motivated farce .

Back to the investigation and the report:

Namita Singh16 May 2023 05:00

1684206917Trump says Melania excited about 2024 campaign

Donald Trump said his wife, former first lady Melania Trump, was very excited about his 2024 campaign.

Mr Trump was asked by The Messenger: Will your wife, Melania Trump, be involved in your re-election?

She’s very, very excited about it, Mr. Trump said.

As the United States celebrated Mother’s Day on Sunday, Mr Trump released an oddly predictably worded message celebrating mothers, especially those of his arch enemies.

Perhaps in his haste to stick with radical left fascists, he failed to mention his wife, Melania, mother of his youngest son, Barron.

The former president wrote on Truth Social: Happy Mother’s Day to ALL, especially to the mothers, wives and lovers of radical left fascists, Marxists and communists who are doing everything in their power to destroy and obliterate our great country. .

He continued: Please make these complete Lunatics and Maniacs nicer, sweeter, gentler, and most importantly, smarter, so we can, quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!

Gustaf Kilander and Oliver O’Connell16 May 2023 04:15

1684205117Trump won’t comment on what’s in the JFK assassination files

In an interview, Donald Trump was asked about John F Kennedy’s assassination files, which he said he would release in full as president.

He did not end up fulfilling this commitment.

Judge Andrew Napolitano said in a podcast interview that Mr Trump said the information should not be made public.

I’ve been out a lot, as you know. And I will post everything else, Mr. Trump told The Messenger.

Mr. Trump was then asked: So there is nothing in this that the public should be afraid of or that makes the United States look terrible?

Well, I don’t want to comment on that. But I’ll tell you that I’ve been out a lot. I will release the remaining part very early in my term, he said.

Gustaf Kilander16 May 2023 03:45

1684203317Inquiry into Trump-Russia probe slams FBI but doesn’t recommend new charges

An investigation by a Trump administration prosecutor accused of undermining and discrediting the FBI’s investigation into alleged links between former President Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign and the Russian government has ended after four years and one criminal conviction.

The findings of the investigation, led by Special Counsel John Durham, are set out in a nearly 300-page report in which the once-respected career prosecutor who was handpicked to delegitimize FBI efforts to determine whether Mr. Trump’s campaign is coordinated with Russia. efforts to bolster his candidacy have exposed the FBI for launching an investigation into Mr. Trump’s campaign based on raw, unanalyzed and unsubstantiated intelligence and accused investigators of suffering from confirmation bias.

In the four years Mr. Durham worked to discredit the department’s investigation, he brought only a handful of cases against defendants, including an FBI attorney who pleaded guilty to falsifying an e email used to obtain a surveillance warrant against a former Trump campaign adviser, and two other figures associated with the Trump-Russia investigation who were acquitted at trial.

Learn more:

Andrew Feinberg16 May 2023 03:15

1684201517University of New Hampshire condemns Trump after deeply disturbing CNN town hall on its campus

Saint Anselm College criticized both the ex-president’s comments and the reactions to his pro-Trump public statements in the auditorium.

CNN moderator Kaitlan Collins asked Mr Trump about the civil lawsuit between him and writer and former E advice columnist Jean Carroll. Mr Trump was found guilty of sexual abuse and defamation and ordered to pay her $5 million. Mr. Trump was not found guilty of rape. His legal team is appealing the verdict.

Mr Trump denied Ms Carrolls’ allegation, to laughter from the crowd in the room.

A Manhattan jury has found you sexually abused writer E Jean Carroll and defamed her. You denied that. But how do you respond to voters who say that disqualifies you from being president? Mrs. Collins said.

Learn more:

Gustaf Kilander16 May 2023 02:45

1684199717Trump shares fake video of Anderson Coopers’ reaction to CNN’s disturbing town hall – with Biden in his place

Donald Trump shared a manipulated video of Anderson Cooper’s grim reaction to CNN’s mayoralty with the ex-president – using old clips to make it look like the anchor was talking about Joe Biden.

The video posted to Truth Social on Saturday begins with the monologue Cooper gave on Thursday expressing his outrage at the event with Mr. Trump before moving to footage from a town hall the CNN host held with Mr. Biden in October 2021.

On Wednesday, May 10, City Hall featured Mr. Trump in a moderately moderated discussion with CNN host Kaitlan Collins, during which he made numerous false claims, advanced conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and vowed to pardon the Capitol rioters charged with crimes for their part in the attempted insurrection two years ago.

Cooper opened his show, Anderson Cooper 360, the following day acknowledging that many viewers expressed deep anger and disappointment following the event.

In the edited video released by Mr Trump, Coopers’ remarks were spliced ​​to remove any direct reference to the ex-president.

Learn more:

Megan Sheets, Graig GraziosiMay 16, 2023, 2:15 a.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-selling-pardons-john-durham-report-b2339511.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos