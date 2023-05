China probes comedian for mocking Xi Jinping’s military slogan

(Bloomberg) – A Chinese comedian who joked about two dogs embodying the work ethic of a Xi Jinping military slogan has been suspended, after drawing the ire of outspoken nationalists online. Authorities in Beijing on Monday launched an investigation into the main talk show company, Shanghai Xiaoguo Culture Media Co., after a growing number of social media posts complained that Li Haoshi had insulted the People’s Army of release. In an audio clip of Lis’ performance posted on Weibo, the comedian, known as House, compared the behavior of two wild dogs observed to having a good working style, being able to fight and winning battles. an eight-character slogan Xi used during a national PLA legislative session in 2013. The slogan later became well known and featured in a popular military song. The recording shows the audience laughing. But after a viewer called Lis’ performance online insensitive, complaints mounted, drawing the attention of authorities. READ: Online nationalists pose dilemma for image-making in China Xiaoguo, who produced some of China’s most popular talk shows, said in a statement on Monday that he had suspended Li indefinitely. He apologized for his inappropriate analogy and pledged to better educate his cast. Li also issued an apology on his Weibo account, saying: I will take full responsibility, stop all my performances, think deeply and learn again. Communist Party spokesperson Peoples Daily condemned the comedian for offending the PLA, in a post on Weibo on Monday evening. There should be limits to what artists can say, the newspaper added. The PLA media center called Li’s performance vulgar and harmful, in an article posted on Weibo on Monday. China enacted a law in August 2021 criminalizing insults against military personnel. Last year, former investigative journalist Luo Changping was jailed for seven months for insulting Chinese soldiers in a hit Korean War movie. The House scandal was the most trending item on Weibo on Tuesday morning, with posts about the incident surpassing 320 million views. Most comments supported the investigation, with some even calling for an outright ban on the talk show company. Forgetting about their achievements amounts to a betrayal of all Chinese people, wrote one user, referring to PLA soldiers. Others wondered if Lis’ joke was taken too seriously. Could this phrase be used to describe PLA dogs? a user asked. Are we over-interpreting comments? 2023 Bloomberg LP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/china-probes-comedian-for-mocking-xi-jinping-military-slogan-1.1920668 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos