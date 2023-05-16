Special Counsel Durham’s report reveals ‘troubling series of contacts’ between Trump campaign and Russia





Special Counsel Durham’s report reveals ‘troubling series of contacts’ between Trump campaign and Russia04:54

Special Counsel Durham’s long-awaited report was the conclusion of a four-year investigation into the FBI’s decision to look into the Trump campaign’s dealings with Russia. May 15, 2023

