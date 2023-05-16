PM Modi to distribute 71,000 date letters tomorrow at Rozgar Mela in Bhopal | Latest India News





On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver 71,000 appointment letters at a Rozgar Mela (job fair) at Samanvay Bhavan in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo) The Mela aims to provide 10 lakh jobs before the next Lok Sabha election in 2024. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said Modi would distribute the nomination letters via video conference. It will also address newly appointed staff. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will also participate in the program. Recruits are selected across the country for various central government positions. The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in creating additional jobs and providing meaningful opportunities for young people for their empowerment and participation in national development, the PMO said in a statement. Appointees will have the opportunity to train through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online orientation course for all new appointees in various government departments, the statement added. The first job fair was organized on October 22, 2022, where letters of appointment were given to 75,000 newly selected people. The second recruitment campaign was organized on November 22, 2022 and 71,000 nomination letters were delivered. The third fair was held on January 20, 2023, during which 71,000 nomination letters were submitted. The fourth fair took place on April 13, 2023, where again 71,000 nomination letters were distributed. Career fairs will be held at 45 centers in 22 states.

