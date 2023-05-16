Turkey elections: Country faces important run-off after Erdogan fails to win outright



Istanbul, Türkiye

Turkey will hold a run-off on May 28 after longtime President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was forced into a run-off with only a narrow lead over rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

Neither of the two candidates reached the 50% required to reach the presidency, after the opening of 100% of the ballot boxes, according to the Supreme Electoral Council of Turkey. All the ballot boxes in the country have been opened and the voter turnout is 88.92%, council chairman Ahmet Yener said.

But Kilicdaroglu now faces an uphill battle to win the second round after Erdogan did better than some opinion polls suggested.

The official final results of Turkey’s elections will be announced on Friday, the chairman of Turkey’s supreme electoral council, Ahmet Yener, said.

With the final tally, the electorate will look to a runoff that could extend Erdogan’s 20-year grip on power, or pave the way for a change in policy. direction.

Each candidate sought to re-energize voters once the results began to emerge in the early hours of Monday, in remarks that framed their contrasting conservative and secular approaches to power.

Erdogan said he was already ahead of his closest rival.

We are already ahead of our closest rival by 2.6 million votes. We expect this figure to increase with the official results, he commented.

He added that his camp does not yet know if the presidential election is over in the first round, but said: “We believe that we will finish this round with more than 50% of the vote.

The leader of the ruling Justice and Development (AK) party received a litany of criticism in the months leading up to the election, making accusations of negligence following the deadly February 6 earthquake and overseeing unorthodox fiscal policy which plunged the nation into a cost of living crisis.

His decision to maintain close ties with Russia amid the Kremlins’ war in Ukraine has also caused friction with NATO allies, after blocking Finland’s and Sweden’s applications to join the transatlantic military alliance. He campaigned on a manifesto defending the stability of his long reign, his independent foreign policy and the lowering of the retirement age.

Kilicdaroglu, who represents an electoral coalition of six opposition parties, has promised an overhaul of Erdogan’s Islamist-leaning policies in favor of a political slogan based on secularism and solving Turkey’s economic problems.

Kilicdaroglu said in a video message on Twitter that he would fight until the end.

I swear that I will fight until the end. I am. Here, he said in the video, which he posted after it was announced that a second round will take place on May 28.

Earlier he welcomed the prospect of a second round and said his party would triumph.

Supporters of both candidates have claimed the momentum is on their candidate’s side, but the final results of the run-off could be determined by a third key element.

Before Sunday’s election, Sinan Ogan was a fringe ultranationalist politician virtually unknown outside of Turkey. But now he could be a potential kingmaker for either leader.

The 55-year-old far-right candidate, who won 5.17% of the vote in Turkey’s first round, has enough support in the first round to tip the vote in favor of Erdogan or Kilicdaroglus, according to the person he chooses to support.

There will be another 15 difficult days ahead, Ogan said at a press briefing in Ankara on Sunday.

We will do our best to make this process good for our nation and our country. Right now we’re not saying we’re going to support one party or the other.

He told CNN on Monday that we will decide that in consultation, adding that our electorate is very connected to us, of course wherever we need them they will come with us, he said.

He told Reuters on Monday that if he signed an alliance with either wing, there would be no concessions on sending refugees to their home countries, as the country’s reception asylum seekers from neighboring Syria has become central to the political debate in Turkey.

We have certain red lines (to support any candidate), such as fighting terrorism and returning refugees. We’ve expressed those terms before, Ogan said in comments made before the second round was announced.

If we decide to be with an alliance, a protocol will be signed with them and we say that no concessions will be made regarding the (pro-Kurdish) People’s Democratic Party.