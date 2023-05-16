Politics
Turkey elections: Country faces important run-off after Erdogan fails to win outright
Istanbul, Türkiye
CNN
—
Turkey will hold a run-off on May 28 after longtime President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was forced into a run-off with only a narrow lead over rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu.
Neither of the two candidates reached the 50% required to reach the presidency, after the opening of 100% of the ballot boxes, according to the Supreme Electoral Council of Turkey. All the ballot boxes in the country have been opened and the voter turnout is 88.92%, council chairman Ahmet Yener said.
But Kilicdaroglu now faces an uphill battle to win the second round after Erdogan did better than some opinion polls suggested.
The official final results of Turkey’s elections will be announced on Friday, the chairman of Turkey’s supreme electoral council, Ahmet Yener, said.
With the final tally, the electorate will look to a runoff that could extend Erdogan’s 20-year grip on power, or pave the way for a change in policy. direction.
Each candidate sought to re-energize voters once the results began to emerge in the early hours of Monday, in remarks that framed their contrasting conservative and secular approaches to power.
Erdogan said he was already ahead of his closest rival.
We are already ahead of our closest rival by 2.6 million votes. We expect this figure to increase with the official results, he commented.
He added that his camp does not yet know if the presidential election is over in the first round, but said: “We believe that we will finish this round with more than 50% of the vote.
The leader of the ruling Justice and Development (AK) party received a litany of criticism in the months leading up to the election, making accusations of negligence following the deadly February 6 earthquake and overseeing unorthodox fiscal policy which plunged the nation into a cost of living crisis.
His decision to maintain close ties with Russia amid the Kremlins’ war in Ukraine has also caused friction with NATO allies, after blocking Finland’s and Sweden’s applications to join the transatlantic military alliance. He campaigned on a manifesto defending the stability of his long reign, his independent foreign policy and the lowering of the retirement age.
Kilicdaroglu, who represents an electoral coalition of six opposition parties, has promised an overhaul of Erdogan’s Islamist-leaning policies in favor of a political slogan based on secularism and solving Turkey’s economic problems.
Kilicdaroglu said in a video message on Twitter that he would fight until the end.
I swear that I will fight until the end. I am. Here, he said in the video, which he posted after it was announced that a second round will take place on May 28.
Earlier he welcomed the prospect of a second round and said his party would triumph.
Supporters of both candidates have claimed the momentum is on their candidate’s side, but the final results of the run-off could be determined by a third key element.
Before Sunday’s election, Sinan Ogan was a fringe ultranationalist politician virtually unknown outside of Turkey. But now he could be a potential kingmaker for either leader.
The 55-year-old far-right candidate, who won 5.17% of the vote in Turkey’s first round, has enough support in the first round to tip the vote in favor of Erdogan or Kilicdaroglus, according to the person he chooses to support.
There will be another 15 difficult days ahead, Ogan said at a press briefing in Ankara on Sunday.
We will do our best to make this process good for our nation and our country. Right now we’re not saying we’re going to support one party or the other.
He told CNN on Monday that we will decide that in consultation, adding that our electorate is very connected to us, of course wherever we need them they will come with us, he said.
He told Reuters on Monday that if he signed an alliance with either wing, there would be no concessions on sending refugees to their home countries, as the country’s reception asylum seekers from neighboring Syria has become central to the political debate in Turkey.
We have certain red lines (to support any candidate), such as fighting terrorism and returning refugees. We’ve expressed those terms before, Ogan said in comments made before the second round was announced.
If we decide to be with an alliance, a protocol will be signed with them and we say that no concessions will be made regarding the (pro-Kurdish) People’s Democratic Party.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/15/europe/turkey-runoff-elections-erdogan-kilicdaroglu-intl/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkey elections: Country faces important run-off after Erdogan fails to win outright
- Striking Hollywood writers vow not to picket Tony Awards
- Ex-Wah!Banana actor on trial for raping a woman he met on Tinder
- SEA Games 2023: Singapore men’s cricket team win gold against all odds
- Lily-Rose Depp dons a Risqu lace dress to promote a new show | Parade
- No easy solutions to the crisis in Myanmar
- Iffat refutes rumors of Bollywood offers
- Eyes on Kilauea Hawaii has experienced more than 200 earthquakes over the past week, including 33 today
- Government supporters call on Pakistan’s chief justice to resign over releasing ex-PM Imran Khan
- PM Modi to distribute 71,000 date letters tomorrow at Rozgar Mela in Bhopal | Latest India News
- Yellen says US could run out of money by June
- Gomola wins at Clinton County Speedway | Entertainment