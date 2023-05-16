PM Modi’s visit to the White House: ‘Our partnership with India is one of our most important relationships,’ says US State Department





The Biden administration has marked India as one of the country’s most important relationships. The statement came on Monday, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ state visit next month. “Our partnership with India is one of our most important relationships and we are working closely with India on a number of vital priorities. The State visit is an opportunity to deepen some of these partnerships, whether ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific and ensuring it is a more connected, more prosperous, more secure and more resilient region,” said Vedant Patel, Deputy Press Secretary from the State Department, to reporters at a conference, PTI reported. During the conference, Patel highlighted the new opportunities created by the relationship between the two countries and highlighted the potential it has to tackle important issues such as global health and the climate crisis. “Obviously, between India and the United States, there is an opportunity to deepen trade issues, to deepen security partnerships. There is an opportunity to address some common global challenges like global health and solving the climate crisis. So again, I’m not going to push the state visit forward, but we’re looking forward to hosting the Indian government,” Patel added. Vedant highlighted the importance of Secretary of State Tony Blinken, the country’s and president’s chief diplomat and one of his most trusted and long-serving foreign policy advisers. Blinken is heavily involved in making Prime Minister Modis’ state visit a reality. We are of course in constant communication with our partners in the White House on things like state visits and visits by foreign dignitaries and things like that,” the deputy press secretary said. “But I’m not going to go into the specific deliberations beyond that. And as I said, our partnership with India is one of the most important and that’s why we’re very much looking forward to welcoming them. during a state visit next month,” he added. He then reiterated the importance of the relationship from a business perspective while emphasizing the opportunities for cultural exchange it creates for the two sprawling democracies. “Our partnership with India is one of our most important and of course deepening our commercial relationship is a key priority and has been one with regard to our partnership with India. another key part of that is our deep cultural exchanges and people-to-people connections as we are both democracies,” he said. He also expressed his desire to welcome Indian students to the United States and said this could be achieved with a proper visa system. “We look forward to welcoming Indian students interested in studying here through the appropriate visa and other systems,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/latest/world/story/pm-modis-white-house-visit-our-partnership-with-india-is-one-of-our-most-consequential-relations-says-us-state-dept-381427-2023-05-16 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos