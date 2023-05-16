PSMTI appreciates the leadership of President Joko Widodo





loading…

Chinese Indonesian Social Association (PSMTI) met President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the State Palace in Jakarta on Monday (15/5/2023). Office of Photo/Press, Media and Information of the Presidential Secretariat

JAKARTA – Chinese Indonesian Social Association (PSMTI) met President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the State Palace, Jakarta on Monday (15/5/2023). Chairman of the directors of PSMTI – Chinese Indonesian Social Association (PSMTI) met President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the State Palace, Jakarta on Monday (15/5/2023). Chairman of the directors of PSMTI Hary Tanoesoedibjo explained that PSMTI thanked President Jokowi. “I, as the general chairman of the Perindo party – who is also the chairman of the supervisor of the PSMTI – accompanied the general chairman of the Chinese Indonesian Social Association of Marga (PSMTI), Mr. Wilianto Tanta, and the leaders of the PSMTI from DPP and various provinces met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo State Palace,” Hary said while sharing a video of the activity on his Instagram page, Tuesday (5/16/2023). Hary explained that this was the first time PSMTI had an audience with a head of state after being established for 25 years. PSMTI is an association or association of all Chinese citizens in Indonesia whose clans are many, diverse under the auspices of PSMTI. If I look at the statistical data, there are more than 7 million Chinese citizens,” he added. He explained that during the meeting, the PSMTI had thanked President Jokowi . For the achievements that have been made, so that the Indonesian economy can develop well even in the face of a pandemic. PSMTI also emphasized that they really want whoever is backed by Pak Jokowi is definitely backed by PSMTI,” Hary said. PSMTI also stressed that there is a need for continuity, continuity for what President Jokowi has achieved. Both economically, politically, what we know is cool, comfortable and from other sides, including those related to social issues. PSMTI’s position is to support what Pak Jokowi has done and of course hope for continuity. Anyone who is supported by him will certainly be supported by PSMTI,” he concluded. (zik)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.sindonews.com/read/1099523/15/psmti-apresiasi-kepemimpinan-presiden-joko-widodo-1684213551 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos