Pak Army hints at action against Imran Khan under Army Law and Official Secrets Law





By Hamza Ameer: ​​After days of violence and chaos in Pakistan following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Pakistani military has decided to show no respite or tolerance towards all elements behind this which she called “foreign supported and domestically instigated, promoted and provoked attacks on military installations and public and private property”.

During the violence, state institutions, particularly sensitive military buildings, were attacked by supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the party led by Imran Khan, arrested on May 9 in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case. .

During an important meeting of the Special Corps Commanders Conference (CCC), held at GHQ (Headquarters) Rawalpindi, Chief of Staff of the Pakistan Army (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir, been briefed in detail on the law and order situation since May 9. He was told the violence occurred with the aim of achieving “vested political interests”.

The forum was briefed in detail on the prevailing internal and external security environment, a press release from Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

READ ALSO | Imran Khan, his no less than terrorist mafia: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

CONDEMNED FIRE INCIDENTS

“The forum was informed that a well-coordinated arson plan involving the desecration of images and monuments of Shuhada, the burning of historic buildings and the vandalism of military installations has been executed to slander the institution and provoke her into giving an impulsive reaction,” the ISPR said.

During the meeting, the arson attacks were condemned and described as politically motivated and instigated against military installations, as well as public and private buildings.

“Commanders are also communicating the anguish and feelings of the Army base over these unfortunate and unacceptable incidents,” the ISPR said.

It has been argued that after a thorough investigation into the incidents, compelling evidence has been gathered which has now revealed the “planners, instigators, accomplices and perpetrators” of these attacks.

“These attacks and attempts to create distortions in this regard are absolutely futile,” the ISPR said.

READ ALSO | Imran Khan should have been publicly hanged: Pak’s opposition leader

PAK ARMY HARD HOLD AGAINST IMRAN KHAN

The army has now decided not to spare anyone, including Imran Khan, for what it calls heinous crimes against military installations. The perpetrators will be brought to justice in trials under the “relevant laws of Pakistan”, including the “Pakistani Army Act and the Official Secrets Act”, he said.

The army’s decision to include the army law and the official secrets law is a serious provision in which Imran Khan, his party leaders and his employees can be hit with such charges, the penalty of which can be either the death penalty or life imprisonment.

Pakistan Army law is generally applied to serving officers, who are tried through the institution’s internal system of investigation, trial and punishment, in which an officer, if found guilty, is removed from office by court-martial and dishonorable discharge.

The Official Secrets Act and its articles relate to sedition, espionage and espionage, the punishment of which also includes capital punishment.

READ ALSO | ‘London plan is over’: Imran Khan says Pak’s army plans to jail him for 10 years

The generals highlighted and expressed serious concerns about the “externally sponsored and internally orchestrated propaganda war” allegedly being “unleashed against the leadership of the military, intended to drive rifts between the armed forces and the people of Pakistan, and within the rank and file of the armed forces”.

The position taken by the Pakistani army is nothing less than a wake-up call for Imran Khan, because the army seems to have decided to resume the offensive against him, his party, his supporters, the solid base of financial and emotional supporters of his party outside Pakistan. and even its activists on social networks.

Access to Imran Khan’s support base would be completely thwarted by strict actions, seriously challenging the accountability process for his party members and a crackdown on his media presence.

It seems clear that the establishment, together with the government, has decided to close all doors to Imran Khan’s narrative, to reduce the size of his party’s leadership and to reduce his base of public support to the bare minimum through such strong and aggressive actions against him.

These actions are intended to leave Imran Khan without support or facilitation and to tarnish his image through trials for sedition, espionage, provocation and instigation of a foreign sponsored anti-Pakistan agenda.

READ ALSO | Former Prime Minister Imran Khan slams Pakistani military for getting into politics

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/world/story/imran-khan-pakistan-army-act-official-secrets-act-violence-corruption-case-arson-pti-supporters-2379686-2023-05-16 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos