PM Modi at Rozgar Mela





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday outlined the measures taken by his government to boost employment in the country and said every policy formulated over the past nine years has acted as a “door to job creation” for workers. youth. The Prime Minister’s remarks came during Tuesday’s distribution of appointment letters to 71,000 new National Rozgar Mela recruits. Addressing the occasion virtually, Prime Minister Modi said, “Over the past nine years, the focus has been on boosting job opportunities in the country. Whether building modern infrastructure or expanding rural development, every government plan and policy acts as a doorway to job creation for young people. The Prime Minister pointed out that during his governance, the government has also prioritized making the government recruitment process faster, more transparent and fair.

“Today, the whole process from application to recruitment to getting the results has gone online. Recruitment interviews in Groups C and D have also been completed. The benefit of these efforts is that opportunities for corruption and nepotism have come to an end,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Welcoming the government’s projects and policies, he said it is creating new employment opportunities for young people. “Every Indian government program, every policy creates new job opportunities for young people. Over the past nine years, the Indian government has spent around Rs 34 lakh crore on capital expenditure,” the Prime Minister said. Prime Minister Modi congratulated the candidates and their families for receiving the nomination letter.

He added that the speed and scale at which India is working today is also unprecedented in the history of 75 years of independence. He further shed light on the “new revolution” the country has witnessed in start-up culture. “The nature of jobs has also changed very rapidly over the past nine years. In these changing circumstances, new sectors have emerged for young people. The central government also continuously supports these new sectors. During these nine years, the country has experienced a new revolution in start-up culture. Nine years ago, there were around 100 startups in the country while the number stands at around 1 lakh today,” he said. “Foreign direct investment in the country as well as the country’s record exports are generating employment opportunities. This transformative image has put new employment sectors for young people on the table. The central government is constantly supporting these new sectors,” he added. Referring to the pre-2014 period, PM Modi highlighted the change of pace in the spread of rural road networks. “Before 2014, the country’s rural road network was less than 4 lakh kilometers long, but it has since expanded to over 7.25 lakh kilometers. In terms of air transport infrastructure, the country had only 74 airports before 2014. Today, that number has increased to around 150,” he said. “A few days ago, I met the CEO of Walmart and he said that his company will export Rs 80,000 Cr in the next 3-4 years. This is great news for young people who want to work in the logistics and supply chain sector. I was also told by the CEO of Cisco that they are also aiming to export India-made products worth Rs 8,000 crores… Next week I will be meeting CEOs of major companies and they are all excited to invest in India,” the Prime Minister added.

