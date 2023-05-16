Turkey set for run-off after neither Erdogan nor Kilicdaroglu win majority







Turkey set for runoff after no president elected Recep Tayyip Erdoğannor his main challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu could secure an outright majority in Sunday’s pollpresidential election, the electoral authority said.

Incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won 49.51% of the vote on Sunday, according to preliminary official figures.

His main rival, Kemal Kilidaroglu, came in at 44.88%, according to the figures. Ultra-nationalist Sinan Ogan finished third at 5.17%.

With no candidate crossing the 50% threshold for the presidency, Turkey is ready for a second round for the first time.

The second ballot inthe presidential electionwas written in pencil for May 28.

Both candidates said they would accept a second round.

Turnout was high at more than 88%, Ahmet Yener, the head of the Supreme Electoral Council, told reporters.

What Erdogan said about the election

In an enthusiastic speech outside the headquarters of his AKP party in Ankara, Erdogan claimed his ruling alliance had won a “majority” as the votes were still counted.

“But if people take us to a second round, we will respect that too,” Erdogan told supporters.

Erdogan seemed confident he would get another term.

“I wholeheartedly believe that we will continue to serve our people for the next five years,” the 69-year-old leader said to cheers outside his party’s headquarters in Ankara.

Erdogan is Turkey’s longest-serving leader and served as prime minister from 2003 to 2014, after which he resigned as party leader to become president. All in all, he has been in power for 20 years.

He commands fierce loyalty devout Turks who once felt disenfranchised in secular Turkey and his political career has survived a 2016 coup attempt, as well as numerous corruption scandals.

However, his political position was badly damaged by rising inflation and the devastating earthquake in February of this year.

What Kilicdaroglu said about the vote

Kilicdarogl has promised that if he wins, he will revert to the orthodox economic policies of Erdogan’s heavy handed leadership. He also says he would seek to return Turkey to the parliamentary system of governance, from Erdogan’s executive presidential system adopted in a 2017 referendum.

Kilicdaroglualso promised to restore the independence of a judiciary that critics say Erdogan used to suppress dissent.

He said he was confident he would win in a run-off as he spoke alongside the leaders of the six-party alliance he led in the election.

“If our nation says round two, we will absolutely win round two,” he said. “The willingness to change in society is over 50%.”

Aged 74, he has been president of the secular Republican People’s Party (CHP) since 2007.

Trust and distrust of the media

Turkish fact checker Glin Cavus told DW that people are more vulnerable to misinformation in highly charged environments like elections. “This polarization deeply affects this Turkish election and the amount of misinformation,” he said.

“It is really important to understand the dynamics and the atmosphere of the Turkish media ecosystem. In fact, people don’t trust the media that much. They consume and get news from social media channels,” Cavus said.

Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, the director of the German Marshall Fund’s Ankara office, echoed similar sentiments, telling DW that while Turkish media is widely seen as an extension of Erdogan’s government, the majority of people don’t matter. on the media controlled by the president and his allies.

“I would say that to a large extent President Erdogan and his rival Kilicdaroglu have equal access to the media,” he said.

The election result shows a “quite polarized” country, according to Sinem Adar, a Turkey researcher at the German Institute for International Affairs and Security. As Erdogan lost ground, she told DW, his political alliance used “nationalist, culturalist and militarist tropes” to its advantage.

The People’s Alliance on its way to a parliamentary majority

In addition to the presidential vote, legislative elections were also held on Sunday in Turkey. Erdogan claimed his Justice and Development Party (AND Part) had won a parliamentary majority with the help of its ultra-nationalist partner, the MHP.

With 99.83% of votes counted, Erdogan’s People’s Alliance was in the running for 318 seats in the 600-seat parliament.

Kilicdaroglu’s National Alliance, made up of six opposition parties, including his secular Republican People’s Party (CHP), was on course to win 211 seats.

Erdogan said Turkey’s electoral system was “an example for the world” and refuted allegations of data manipulation.

