Xi Jinping meets with Eritrean President Isaas Afewerki

On the afternoon of May 15, 2023, President Xi Jinping held talks at the Great Hall of the People with Eritrean President Isaas Afewerki, who was on a state visit to China.

Xi Jinping noted that China and Eritrea enjoy deep traditional friendship. On May 24 this year, the two countries will commemorate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Over the past 30 years, China and Eritrea have always maintained mutual trust and support. China views and develops China-Eritrea relations from a strategic perspective and far-reaching vision, and is a reliable friend of Eritrea. Faced with the current international situation full of instability and uncertainty, the sound development of China-Eritrea relations is not only in line with the common and long-term interests of the two countries, but is also of great importance for maintaining peace. regional and regional. international equity and justice. China is willing to deepen the two countries’ close and friendly relations with Eritrea as friends and comrades, with a view to constantly pushing the China-Eritrea strategic partnership to a new level.

Xi Jinping stressed that China appreciates Eritrea’s long-term adherence to an independent foreign policy, firmly supports Eritrea in exploring a development path suited to its national conditions, and firmly supports Eritrea. in safeguarding its own sovereignty, security and development interests, and opposes the outside. interference in the internal affairs of Eritrea, as well as the forced imposition of unilateral sanctions. China is willing to work with Eritrea to exchange experience in state governance and administration, continue to support each other, jointly oppose unilateralism and intimidation, and safeguard the common interests of the two countries and many other developing countries. China is ready, together with Eritrea, to use frameworks and platforms such as the joint construction of the Belt and Road, the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and the Perspectives on Peace and Development. Africa to advance mutually beneficial cooperation and achieve common development. China encourages and supports Chinese companies to invest in Eritrea and is willing to discuss with the country the strengthening of cooperation in areas such as infrastructure construction, telecommunications, agriculture, mining and fisheries. , and to continue to properly implement projects such as medical teams and experts. high-level agricultural assistance to Eritrea. China is grateful to Eritrea for extending its support and assistance to China’s recent evacuation and relocation of Chinese citizens to Sudan, which once again demonstrates the deep friendship between China and Eritrea, characterized by the sharing of good and bad times and mutual aid. It is incumbent on both sides to take more measures to strengthen people-to-people and cultural exchanges and people-to-people sentimental ties.

Xi Jinping stressed that no matter how the situation develops, mutual respect, understanding, support and assistance have always been the defining characteristics and the main line of China-Africa friendship, and cooperation Sino-African cooperation has played an important leading role in South African cooperation. Cooperation from the South and international cooperation with Africa. Africa is a promising and hopeful land. Under the new circumstances, China and Africa need to strengthen solidarity and cooperation more than ever to overcome the current difficulties together. China is ready to strengthen traditional friendship and consolidate strategic mutual trust with Africa, provide Africa with new opportunities with China’s high-quality development and Chinese modernization, and promote the deepening and consolidation of practical cooperation between China and Africa. and new results, promoting the building of a closer community with a shared future between China and Africa.

Isaas Afewerki recalled with tenderness his privileged ties with China for more than half a century, affirming that the Eritrean people will never forget the precious spiritual and material support provided by the Chinese people for the independence and the emancipation of Eritrea. China is a big country. Since the founding of New China, it has risen from a poor country to a world power and has made outstanding contributions to peace and the development of mankind. China has always held the highest moral position, offered China-made solutions to the challenges facing the world, upheld fairness and justice in the international arena, and encouraged other developing countries seeking independence and development. Any attempt to contain and suppress China’s development is doomed to failure. Currently, when the evolution of the international order is at a crucial stage and African countries are still facing hegemonism and all kinds of unfair and inequitable agreements, the international community hopes and believes that China will contribute more to human development and the advancement of international equity and justice. The Eritrean side hopes to strengthen cooperation with China and believes that the strategic partnership between Eritrea and China will help Eritrea achieve national economic and social development.

Ahead of the talks, Xi Jinping held a welcoming ceremony in honor of Isaas Afewerki at the square in front of the east gate of the Great Hall of the People.

As Isaas Afewerki arrived, lined up honor guards paid their respects. The two heads of state took their places on a dais, a military band played the Chinese and Eritrean national anthems and a 21-gun salute was fired in Tiananmen Square. Afewerki inspected the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) honor guard and watched the parade along with Xi Jinping.

In the evening, Xi Jinping held a welcome banquet in honor of Isaas Afewerki in the Golden Hall of the Great Hall of the People.

Wang Yi and Qin Gang, among others, were present at the aforementioned events.