7,000 arrested in crackdown on Imran Khan supporters





NEW DELHI: More than 7,000 people have been arrested as part of Pakistan’s governments expanding crackdown on opposition leader and supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan across the country.

Thousands of people are under arrest without access to a lawyer. They were illegally arrested and detained without respecting the law, senior Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) official Hammad Azhar said on Monday evening.

Almost all of them were not brought before a magistrate within 24 hours as required by law. This is an illegal kidnapping, he said.

The crackdown on the PTI and its supporters intensified last week after the arrest of Imran by the paramilitary Rangers force on May 9 sparked nationwide protests in which scores were killed and injured in clashes with the police.

In social media posts, the PTI said security forces arrested party supporters, office bearers, members of parliament and their family members, including women, from their homes.

He said hundreds of them were allegedly tortured for making false statements against the party leadership.

Shandana Gulzar Khan, a former MP, said we were under siege and many women leaders were still in detention.

Repression is particularly harsh in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the two provinces under interim administrations installed after the PTI relinquished power there in January in order to have new mandates.

Elections have not been announced in the two provinces despite a constitutional provision stipulating that they must be held within 90 days of the dissolution of the assemblies.

Imran said on Monday that 7,000 people, including senior PTI officers, had been arrested.

The government is blaming its supporters for the violence at various locations, including some military-linked facilities, during protests over the past week.

The Pakistan Army said on Monday that those involved in the attacks on military installations and personnel will be brought to justice in trials under the relevant laws of Pakistan, including the Pakistan Army Act.

In a statement released after a meeting of commanders, the military said restraint will no longer be exercised against perpetrators, saboteurs and violators who attack military facilities and installations under any circumstances.

Imran, in a video statement, said the violence was part of a well-organized conspiracy and accused security agencies of involvement.

We have ample evidence to present to any independent inquiry that the arson and in some places the shootings were carried out by agency men who wanted to sow chaos and blame the PTI so that the current crackdown is justified , did he declare.

The Imrans party is generally expected to win national and provincial assembly elections whenever they are held. – Bernama

