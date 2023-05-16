Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson complains about $200,000 salary, then buys $4.7m house

After complaining he only made $200,000, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson bought a multi-million dollar mansion worth $4.7million that has a moat to keep people in the outside.

The nine-bedroom house dates back to the 1600s and had been on the market for four years and is known for having Tudor and Georgian features, the Mirror said in a report.

THE MirrorIts report also pointed out that the sale took place just weeks before BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigned because of his role in helping Johnson secure an £800,000 loan.

Boris Johnson complained earlier that he was struggling to meet expenses despite a combined salary of $205,444. His new home is known as Brightwell Manor and is located in Oxfordshire. The house was built on the site of a 900 year old castle built by King Stephen.

The home measures 8,128 square feet and has nine bedrooms and five bathrooms, the Mirror said. It stands on five acres of land and also has a guest house, garage, tennis court and stables.

The Labor Party fumed at the news of the purchase and pointed out that the cost of investigations into Downing Street parties during the coronavirus closures cost the taxpayer and $306,764 was spent on the legal team of the former first ministers.

Rishi Sunak gives free rein to this disgraced former Prime Minister to mop up the taxpayers, the Mirror quoted a Labor Party official, who further accused Johnson of skimming the British people to pay his Partygate legal bills.

THE Mirror The report also offered insight into Boris Johnson’s spending habits. Quoting an official who worked under the former prime minister, the outlet said Johnson always complained about not being paid enough and was incredibly strapped for cash.

Jokes were made if his wallet ever came out, the people mentioned above said.

In the space of five months after stepping down as Prime Minister, Johnson has amassed more than $3 million in income, including a $2.5 million advance from the Harry Walker speaking agency and a $510,000 advance for his memoirs.

He and his family were reportedly residing in properties owned by Tory donors without paying rent, including a Cotswold cottage and a $20million townhouse in London’s Knightsbridge.