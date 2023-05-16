Politics
Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson complains about $200,000 salary, then buys $4.7m house
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has bought a house worth $4.7 million after complaining about his salary. (Image: Reuters)
Boris Johnson’s new home also has a moat designed to keep people out and has nine bedrooms.
After complaining he only made $200,000, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson bought a multi-million dollar mansion worth $4.7million that has a moat to keep people in the outside.
The nine-bedroom house dates back to the 1600s and had been on the market for four years and is known for having Tudor and Georgian features, the Mirror said in a report.
THE MirrorIts report also pointed out that the sale took place just weeks before BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigned because of his role in helping Johnson secure an £800,000 loan.
Boris Johnson complained earlier that he was struggling to meet expenses despite a combined salary of $205,444. His new home is known as Brightwell Manor and is located in Oxfordshire. The house was built on the site of a 900 year old castle built by King Stephen.
The home measures 8,128 square feet and has nine bedrooms and five bathrooms, the Mirror said. It stands on five acres of land and also has a guest house, garage, tennis court and stables.
The Labor Party fumed at the news of the purchase and pointed out that the cost of investigations into Downing Street parties during the coronavirus closures cost the taxpayer and $306,764 was spent on the legal team of the former first ministers.
Rishi Sunak gives free rein to this disgraced former Prime Minister to mop up the taxpayers, the Mirror quoted a Labor Party official, who further accused Johnson of skimming the British people to pay his Partygate legal bills.
THE Mirror The report also offered insight into Boris Johnson’s spending habits. Quoting an official who worked under the former prime minister, the outlet said Johnson always complained about not being paid enough and was incredibly strapped for cash.
Jokes were made if his wallet ever came out, the people mentioned above said.
In the space of five months after stepping down as Prime Minister, Johnson has amassed more than $3 million in income, including a $2.5 million advance from the Harry Walker speaking agency and a $510,000 advance for his memoirs.
He and his family were reportedly residing in properties owned by Tory donors without paying rent, including a Cotswold cottage and a $20million townhouse in London’s Knightsbridge.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/world/uk-ex-pm-boris-johnson-complains-about-200000-salary-then-buys-4-7-million-home-7828885.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Improved interoperability with Google Calendar and Outlook
- Sudan Situation – UNHCR External Update #8 – 15 May 2023 – Sudan
- Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson complains about $200,000 salary, then buys $4.7m house
- Jambi Regional Police Chief Inspector General Pol Rusdi Hartono welcomes the presence of President Joko Widodo in Jambi
- Jyothika returns to Bollywood after 25 years
- Dylan Raiola, No. 1 football recruit of 2024, commits to Georgia
- Beyonc dazzles in Valentino dress for Renaissance tour in Belgium – WWD
- Asian stocks fall after economic data from China is weaker than expected
- 5 retail tech questions with Rory O’Connor, CEO of e-commerce shipping management company Scurri — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- 7,000 arrested in crackdown on Imran Khan supporters
- Changes in recruitment system have ended corruption and nepotism, says PM Modi | Latest India News
- The trial of an entertainment industry figure charged with rape and drugs has been adjourned until tomorrow