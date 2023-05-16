4 takeaways from Turkeys biting presidential election





Turkey’s hard-fought election will end in a runoff, election officials said Monday, extending a pivotal vote that demonstrated incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is still a formidable political force, despite his failure to win. get a victory in the first round. . Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council said the second round would take place on May 28 after official preliminary results showed Mr Erdogan winning 49.5% of the vote and his main challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu 44.9%, with almost all the ballots counted. Mr Erdogan, who led Turkey for 20 years, appeared to be in a strong position to emerge with a new five-year term. After a tumultuous night in which rival camps accused each other of rushing to declare results ahead of official tallies, both sides said early Monday they would agree to a runoff and predicted they would win .

Sunday’s vote was closely watched around the world for how it could shape the course of Turkey, an important NATO ally with a wide range of diplomatic and economic ties across continents. Of particular interest has been the fate of Mr Erdogan, who has often baffled and frustrated his Western partners, including the United States, and faced growing dissatisfaction with high inflation and the destruction caused by earthquakes. February that killed more than 50,000 people in southern Turkey.

Before the vote, most polls suggested a slight lead for Mr Kilicdaroglu, the joint candidate of a newly formed alliance of six opposition parties. But the results showed Mr. Erdogans lasting appeal and influence. Here are some takeaways: First round of turkeys This is the first election in Turkish history in which no presidential candidate has won a majority in the first round. This opens a complicated two-week window during which the candidates will do their utmost to attract more voters to their camps.

Sunday’s election was the country’s second since a 2017 referendum backed by Mr Erdogan that moved Turkey from a parliamentary to a presidential system. Mr. Erdogan won the last two presidential elections, in 2014 and 2018, outright and by significant margins.

His failure to do so this time makes it clear that he has lost some support. Erdogan has the advantage Mr. Erdogan seems to have the advantage with his lead over Mr. Kilicdaroglu, just short of an absolute majority. The elimination of a third candidate, Sinan Ogan, leaves the 5.7% of voters who chose him, including many on the right, to win. Most, if they make it to a run-off, are likely to opt for Mr. Erdogan. As the election approached, Mr. Erdogan freely dipped into state resources to improve his chances, raising the salaries of civil servants and the national minimum wage and freeing up other government spending in a bid to protect the population from immediate effects of high inflation. He could deploy other such measures by the second round. Also helping Erdogan make his case is his party’s strong performance in Sunday’s parliamentary vote, which took place at the same time.

Preliminary results suggested Mr Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party and its allies would retain their majority in the 600-seat parliament. This would allow Mr. Erdogan to argue that he should win to avoid a divided government that could hamper the effective functioning of the state.

For his part, Mr Kilicdaroglu predicted he would win in a runoff, telling his supporters early on Monday: We will definitely win and bring democracy to this country. Turkish confidence in elections remains high The electoral board said turnout on Sunday topped 88.9% of the 64 million eligible voters in Turkey and abroad. Some have endured long lines and returned to quake-destroyed neighborhoods to perform what many consider a national duty. The turnout is well above the 66.6% turnout in the 2020 US presidential election. But such high numbers are not unusual in Türkiye.

In the last presidential and parliamentary elections, in 2018, about 85% of voters voted. And since 1983, voter turnout in any election, including for mayors and city councils, has never fallen below 74%.

Many political scientists do not see Turkey as a pure democracy, largely because of the enormous power wielded by the president and his ability to shape the political terrain ahead of the vote. But Turks always take elections very seriously. This includes Mr Erdogan, who told his supporters on Monday morning that he was ready to face a second round. In my political life, I have always respected your decision, he said. I expect the same democratic maturity from everyone. Nationalism seems to prevail Turkish voters may not be prioritizing foreign policy at the polls, but Erdogan’s decision to step up nationalist rhetoric during the campaign appears to have paid off, both for him and his conservative parliamentary alliance . During the campaign, Mr Erdogan had a warship dock in central Istanbul that voters could visit. He has stepped up his criticism of the United States, even saying on the eve of the election that President Biden was seeking to unseat him.

Mr. Erdogan and members of his party also openly accused the opposition of cooperating with the terrorists because they received the support of the main pro-Kurdish Turkish party. Turkish nationalists often accuse Kurdish politicians of supporting or cooperating with Kurdish militants who have been at war with the Turkish state for decades. Mr Ogan, the third-place candidate, also spoke of prioritizing ways to send millions of Syrian refugees home to Turkey and criticized the opposition coalition for its support for the Kurds. In a runoff, the candidate who most effectively espouses nationalist positions could attract more supporters of Mr. Ogans.

