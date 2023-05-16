Read about the Rozgar Mela

On May 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed 71,000 nomination letters to new Rozgar Mela recruits, which took place in 45 locations across the country. Recruitment is underway for central and state government departments.

The selected recruits come from different parts of the country. They will join positions such as Gramin Dak Sevaks, Post Inspector, Commercial and Ticketing Clerk, Junior Clerk and Typist, Junior Accounts Clerk, Track Maintenance Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Lower Division Clerk, Sub Division Officer , Tax Assistants, Assistant Law Enforcement Officer, Inspectors, Nurses, Assistant Security Officers, Fireman, Assistant Accountant, Assistant Auditor, Divisional Accountant, Auditor, Constable, Chief of Police, Assistant Commander, Principal, Trained Graduate Teacher, assistant registrar, assistant professor and more.

About Rozgar Mela

On October 22, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spear the first phase of the Rozgar Mela on the auspicious day of Dharteras. The campaign aimed to provide 10 lakh government jobs. Since its launch, several Rozgar Melas have been organized in Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra and other states. The government also launched a particular Karmaogi Prarambh module for online orientation courses for all new appointments in January 2023 when Prime Minister Modi handed over 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits.

According to the press release at the launch, this will be an important step towards realizing the Prime Minister’s ongoing commitment to providing employment opportunities for young people and ensuring the well-being of citizens. According to the instructions of the Prime Minister, all ministries and departments are trying to fill existing vacancies against sanctioned positions in mission mode.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join 38 ministries/departments of the Government of India. The appointees will join the government at different levels viz. Group A, Group B (published), Group B (unpublished) and Group C. Positions to which appointments are made include Central Armed Forces Personnel, Sub-Inspector, Constable, LDC, Steno, PA, income tax inspectors and MTS, among others.

These recruitments are carried out in mission mode by ministries and departments, either by themselves or through recruitment agencies such as UPSC, SSC and Railway Recruitment Board. Selection processes have been simplified and made technological for rapid recruitment.

PM Modi’s speech at Rozgar Mela

In his speech at Rozgar Mela, Prime Minister Modi said that the whole process from application to recruitment to getting the results is now online. Recruitment interviews in groups C and D are also cancelled. These efforts put an end to opportunities for corruption and nepotism in the recruitment process.

Today, the whole process, from the application for recruitment to obtaining the results, has become online. The recruitment interviews in groups C and D are also over. The benefit of these efforts is that opportunities for corruption and nepotism have ended: PM @Narendra Modi#RozgarMela — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) May 16, 2023

He added that over the past nine years, the Indian government has spent around Rs 34 lakh crore on capital expenditure.

Today, the whole process, from the application for recruitment to obtaining the results, has become online. The recruitment interviews in groups C and D are also over. The benefit of these efforts is that opportunities for corruption and nepotism have ended: PM @Narendra Modi#RozgarMela — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) May 16, 2023

Talking about Mudra Loans, the Prime Minister said that the government has disbursed loans worth more than 23 lakh crores under the scheme which has helped citizens to start new businesses, buy taxis or expand their existing establishments. The Prime Minister also informed that about 8-9 million citizens have become entrepreneurs for the first time after benefiting from loans under the Mudra Yojana. The Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign is based on job creation through manufacturing in the country,” he added.

The rural road network has increased from 4 lakh KM to 7.25 lakh km. The number of airports has increased from 74 to 150. In particular, such an expansion of infrastructure is essential to generate new opportunities for young people in terms of jobs and businesses.

Prior to 2014, the country’s rural road network was less than 4 lakh kilometers long, but it has since expanded to over 7.25 lakh kilometers. In terms of air transport infrastructure, the country had only 74 airports before 2014. Today, that number has jumped to around 150: PM — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) May 16, 2023

“In 2014, there were around 100 startups in the country, whereas today their number has risen to 1 lakh. It is estimated that these startups have given employment to around 10 lakh young people,” he added.

In 2014, there were a hundred startups in the country, while today their number has risen to 1 lakh. These startups are estimated to have given employment to around 10 lakh young people: PM @Narendra Modi#RozgarMela#RozgarMela2023#YuvaShakti — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) May 16, 2023

Prime Minister Modi talked about industry and investment in his speech. He said: “In terms of industry and investment, there is a noticeable positive sentiment in India’s growth narrative.” He talked about Walmart’s commitment to invest Rs. 80,000 crore and Cisco’s plans to export India-made products worth Rs. 8,000 crore. Furthermore, he mentioned that Apple was exploring the possibilities of manufacturing mobiles in India. Foxconn has also started funneling thousands of crores of investment into India.

The CEO of Cisco has expressed his intention to export India-made products worth Rs 8,000 crore. The Apple CEO expressed optimism about the prospects for mobile phone manufacturing in India. Foxconn has also started funneling thousands of crores of investment into India: PM @Narendra Modi#RozgarMela — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) May 16, 2023

The Rozgar Mela is a step towards realizing the Prime Minister’s commitment to give the highest priority to job creation. The initiative will serve as a catalyst for the creation of additional jobs and provide meaningful opportunities for young people.

New recruits have the option of undergoing training through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online orientation course for all new government service appointments.

Since its launch, PM Modi has distributed 75,000 nomination letters on October 22, 71,000 nomination letters on November 22, 71,000 nomination letters on January 20, 71,000 nomination letters on April 11 and 71,000 nomination letters on May 16. Several Rozgar Melas have been held at the state level as well. From November 2022 to present, 4,50,000 jobs have been created under Rozgar Yojana.