Trump arms FBI-Russia report he demanded to keep fighting election that never ends

A long-awaited report by Republican-appointed special counsel John Durham has failed to find the crime of the century that ex-President Donald Trump says has targeted him at the center of the investigation into Russia. But it nonetheless offered him a potential political gain.

The 300-page conclusion of a three-year investigation also dealt another blow to the Federal Bureau of Investigation for its handling of the reputation-destroying 2016 election. Durham said the bureaus’ wide-ranging investigation into multiple ties between the Trump campaign and Russians should never have been launched, arguing that investigators ignored or deliberately ignored information that did not support preliminary theories according to which there was collusion between Trump and Russia. And he called on the Justice Department to appoint an official to oversee politically sensitive investigations. But while Durham criticized confirmation bias and FBI errors, he unveiled no new lawsuits undermining Trump’s predictions of a sweeping purge from the office and made no recommendations for further reforms within the bureau. FBI.

Also in a passage from the report that will no doubt be highlighted by the former GOP chairman for political purposes, he argued that neither US law enforcement nor the intelligence community appear to have had any real evidence of collusion before investigating Trump. And the special counsel also criticized the FBI’s use of the Steele dossier, a now largely debunked document that was used by the FBI to obtain surveillance warrants against a former Trump campaign adviser.

But little of what Durham revealed on Monday was new and while it was not the complete failure that some partisan left-wing media commentators claimed, it certainly lacked the kind of blockbuster indictments once predicted by the former president and his family.

Those debates aside, the polarization of American politics, all things Trump and the bitter aftermath of the 2016 election means that the perception of his team’s ties to Russia will depend for many citizens on their ideological and of their opinion of Trump.

This means that the main legacy of the Durham reports is now certain to be political. He offered an immediate overture to the former commander-in-chief who never cared about nuance. Trump was quick to claim vindication of his claims that a massive Deep State plot was engineered to thwart him from power seven years ago, though the report did not come to such a firm conclusion. . And Trump trampled on the scope of Durham’s findings to infer that, by extension, several ongoing criminal investigations against him, including two led by another special counsel in his attempts to overturn the 2020 election and his hoarding of classified documents, are politically motivated. The American public has been scammed, just as they are being scammed right now by those who do not want to see GREATNESS for AMERICA! Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Another Trump ally, Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, argued the report showed the rule of law in America was contingent on political outcomes. This is a very dangerous development and moment in American history, he said in a statement. Some might consider Graham’s comments ironic since the same accusation has often been leveled at Trump while he was in office, and the ex-president defied the rule of law in his bid to stay in office in 2020.

But House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio, a top Trump ally, signaled he would use Durham’s report to reinvigorate his investigation into what he claims is government militarization. against Trump and the Republicans. Jordan’s accusations represent popular belief among pro-Trump conservatives, but they have so far failed to make a convincing leap into mainstream political debates.

Yet Trump’s original goal in demanding an FBI investigation was to create a political shield over past and future investigations, he scored a significant victory on Monday. The former president has vowed to eviscerate US intelligence and law enforcement agencies that have held him accountable if he is elected to a second term in 2024. And his strength in the GOP means Republicans who could challenge him for the nomination must fall in double.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, for example, lashed out at armed federal agencies fabricating a narrative of collusion with Russia. It reminds us of the need to clean up these agencies, as they were never held accountable for this blatant abuse of power, DeSantis wrote on Twitter.

Skeptics of the probe have long pointed out that it was launched by former Attorney General William Barr when he was under fierce pressure from the then president to investigate those investigating his 2016 campaign. Some analysts said the fact that Durham only managed to secure one conviction related to the Russia investigation and replicated criticism of FBI conduct from a previous inspectors general’s report proved that the investigation was a waste of expensive money set up to prove a false political theory.

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who is now a senior national security analyst with CNN, lambasted the report on Monday as a political race to demand retaliation against Trump’s enemies within the FBI.

Despite McCabes’ criticism, the Durham report’s findings are likely to make the FBI even more reluctant to launch investigations involving political campaigning in presidential elections. The office has already implemented several reforms to address the findings of the inspectors general’s previous report that found problems with requests for foreign intelligence surveillance warrants.

The Durham report also delves into the imbroglio caused by the 2016 election when the FBI was also accused of influencing the campaign to the detriment of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton by publicly reopening an investigation into its handling of classified emails days before. on polling day. Now he is accused by a special counsel of also improperly investigating the Republican nominee. While Democrats might be wary of Durham’s motives. They are bringing in a current special advocate, Jack Smith, in hopes he will indict Trump. Pecking between special advocates will only further damage mistrust of the rule of law and the independence of the Department of Justice.

In another politically sensitive part of his report, Durham found that the FBI did not pursue the allegations against Clinton with the same vigor with which it acted against Trump. Clinton supporters will consider this accusation laughable, however, given that they accuse then-FBI Director James Comey of swinging the election against her with his public statements on his emails. At the same time, Americans had no idea that Trump was also under investigation.

The lingering and toxic overhang of the 2016 election does not stop there. That fateful presidential race is the trigger for another legal issue that continues to cause political blowouts, Trump’s silent payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, which made him the first ex-president to be charged. The resulting charges of allegedly fraudulent bookkeeping have already resulted in the campaign for the 2024 election being embroiled in Trump’s turbulent first presidential bid seven years ago.

While Republicans pointed to parts of Durham’s report that seemed to validate their own conclusions about what he would say, some legal experts called it deeply disappointing.

It’s a bit of a miss, NYU School of Law professor Ryan Goodman told CNN Erin Burnett, arguing that Durham’s claim that FBI agents found compensatory evidence they ignored to turn a preliminary investigation of Trump into a full-scale investigation was questionable.

Elliot Williams, a CNN legal analyst, said the report fell short of Trump’s accusations. In this, Durham found no systemic abuse that Trump supporters hoped to see.

And McCabe, the deputy director of the FBI at the time of the Trump investigation, said he vehemently disagreed with the report and argued it represented a profound misunderstanding of what was known at the time. He pointed out that the Trump investigation was launched at a time when Russia was attacking Democratic National Committee servers and using stolen information to attack Clinton. The investigation was launched only after the bureau received evidence from a friendly foreign government that the Trump campaign received help from the Russians. He said the FBI would have investigated Clinton under similar circumstances.

In fact, while Durham criticized the FBI for launching a full-scale investigation of Trump, he said the bureau had reason to open a preliminary examination. And while he criticized the fact that a full investigation was launched, the result of that investigation that turned into an investigation into Robert Mueller’s special counsel did not bring criminal charges against Trump. Mueller declined to conclude that the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to influence the 2016 campaign. He did, however, detail multiple links between the Trump campaign and Russians and showed that several prominent figures expected to benefit from any interference in the election by Moscow. And while again not bringing charges, Mueller detailed several instances of Trump’s apparent obstruction of justice.

Democrats are also trying to extract legal capital from the report, particularly from the lack of explosive charges of new charges.

Democratic Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin of Illinois criticized Durham for failing to make any meaningful recommendations on how the FBI could improve the application of its considerable oversight authorities in its investigations, which ranged beyond the report of the inspectors general.

While conservatives have slammed the Biden administration for what they claim are politically motivated Justice Department investigations, it’s notable that Durham credited Attorney General Merrick Garland for allowing his probe to go ahead. proceed without interference.

But all Trump needed from the report was a headline and a general narrative of suspicion against the FBI. He will do the rest.

