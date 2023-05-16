US special counsel criticizes FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation DW 5/16/2023





The FBI’s investigation into alleged collusion between Russia and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016 lacked “real evidence” and was seriously flawed, independent U.S. attorney John Durham said in a report released Monday.

The roughly 300-page report marks the end of a four-year investigation launched in May 2019. Then-Attorney General William Barr appointed veteran prosecutor Durham to investigate potential FBI missteps. .

At the time, the FBI had just launched the first stage of its “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation into potential contact between Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.

That Hurricane Crossfire investigation would then go to Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who in March 2019 concluded there was no evidence of a criminal conspiracy between Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia.

The FBI under fire from critics

Durham was highly critical of the origins of the FBI investigation.

“Neither U.S. law enforcement nor the intelligence community appear to have possessed any actual evidence of collusion in their holdings at the start of the Hurricane Crossfire investigation,” its report said.

Durham also said that “senior FBI officials exhibited a serious lack of analytical rigor with respect to the information they received, particularly information from politically affiliated individuals and entities.

This has led investigators to “act without proper objectivity or restraint in pursuing allegations of collusion or conspiracy between a US political campaign and a foreign power,” he said.

In response to the report, the FBI said it had already implemented dozens of corrective actions that had been in place for some time.

A special adviser to oversee the Trump investigations

Durham highlights the double standard

Durham, a former federal prosecutor, said the FBI and Justice Department showed a double standard in how they investigated Trump and his 2016 White House rival, Democrat Hillary Clinton.

“The speed and manner in which the FBI opened and investigated Crossfire Hurricane during presidential election season based on raw, unanalyzed, and unsubstantiated intelligence also reflected a notable departure from how it approached the prior issues involving possible attempted foreign election interference plans targeting the Clinton campaign,” the report said.

Durham also said Clinton and other officials received defensive information about being possible targets of foreign interference, while Trump received no such information before the FBI opened up. investigations into four members of his campaign.

Trump welcomes report

Trump, who is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, welcomed the Durham report in a post on his Truth Social platform.

“WOW! After extensive research, Special Counsel John Durham concludes that the FBI should never have launched the Trump-Russia investigation!” said Trump.

“In other words, the American public has been scammed, just as they are being scammed right now by those who don’t want to see GREATNESS for AMERICA!” he added, apparently referring to multiple ongoing criminal investigations against him.

dh/fb (AFP, Reuters)

