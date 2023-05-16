Politics
China and Myanmar slammed for attacks on religious freedom in annual US report Radio Free Asia
China was harshly criticized for its new restrictions on religious freedom in the US State Department’s annual Global Report on Religious Freedom, released on Monday.
Myanmar’s junta has also been blamed for attacks by its troops on religious sites amid the civil war.
THE 2022 International Religious Freedom Reportwhich provides an overview of the state of religious freedom in nearly 200 countries and territories around the world, highlighted how China is trying to sinicize all religious practices in accordance with Communist Party doctrine.
This includes requiring clergy of all faiths to attend political indoctrination sessions and suggesting content for sermons that emphasize loyalty to party and state, according to the report.
He cited an October 16 speech to the 20th Party Congress in which President Xi Jinping said the party stick to the principle that religions in China should be Chinese-oriented and provide active guidance to religions so that they can adapt to socialist society.
The report pointed out Chinese repression against Uyghurs and predominantly Muslim Tibetan Buddhists, living in the far west of the country, as well as against Chinese Christians.
The People’s Republic of China has seized, imprisoned and banished predominantly Muslim Uyghurs to re-education camps, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a speech on Monday. They continue to suppress Tibetan Buddhists, Chinese Christians and Falun Gong practitioners.
Rushan Abbas, executive director of Campaign for Uyghurs, a Washington-based Uyghur advocacy group, said the report is a powerful testament to the urgent need to fight the Uyghur genocide and hold the Communist Party to account.
We commend the efforts behind this report and remain hopeful that its findings will lead to international solidarity to address the plight of the Uyghur people and other persecuted communities, she told Radio Free Asia.
New law
The report cites a new law in China that took effect in March 2022, the Measures for the Administration of Religious Information Services on the Internet, which prohibits unauthorized domestic religious content online and prohibits foreign organizations and individuals from disseminating religious material. religious content online in China.
The Chinese government has blocked religious websites and censored religious content from messaging platform WeChat, according to the report. Authorities also censored posts that referenced Jesus or the Bible, deleted articles posted by Christian platforms, and deleted accounts whose names contained the words gospel or Christ.
Chinese authorities also continue to restrict the printing and distribution of Bibles, Korans and other religious works.
Although China’s constitution states that citizens enjoy freedom of religious belief, it limits religious practice protections to normal religious activities, without defining what is normal, the report said.
The government only officially recognizes Buddhism, Taoism, Islam, Protestantism, and Catholicism, and bans spiritual groups it considers to be cults or to promote unorthodox teachings. The regulations require clergy to pledge allegiance to the Chinese Communist Party and socialism and resist illegal religious activities and infiltration by foreign forces using religion, according to the report.
Authorities arrested and detained leaders and followers not registered with state-sanctioned religious associations. Members of the Communist Party and members of the armed forces are officially atheists and are prohibited from engaging in religious practices.
Burma
Among Southeast Asian countries, Myanmar stood out in the report due to attacks by military juntas on religious sites amid a widespread attack on civilians in areas where ethnic armed groups and local forces oppose the regime and clash with soldiers.
Amid the continued repression of religious minorities by Myanmar’s military regimes, thousands of Muslim, Buddhist, Christian and other teachers continue to teach the importance of human rights, including religious freedom and respect between religions, Blinken said.
The State Department report cites several cases of attacks by junta forces on places of worship, reported by Radio Free Asia.
Among them was a September 16 airstrike in the Sagaing area that destroyed a school in the grounds of a Catholic monastery, killing seven children and injuring 17 others and another airstrike the same day in the state. of Shan, killing four people, including two children, seeking refuge in a Buddhist monastery
He cited the detention or killing of Buddhist monks for their alleged links to anti-junta People’s Defense Forces groups, while detaining dozens of other monks in various prisons across the country since the army took power on February 1, 2021.
The junta destroyed dozens of religious buildings in Myanmar, including dozens of churches in Chin State, churches and a mosque in Kayah State, religious buildings in the Sagaing region, as well as Buddhist monasteries and a church in the Magway area.
The US Department of State submits reports in accordance with the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998.
RFA Uyghur contributed to this report.Edited by Malcolm Foster.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.rfa.org/english/news/china/us-religious-freedom-05152023204351.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China and Myanmar slammed for attacks on religious freedom in annual US report Radio Free Asia
- New Parliament likely to open this month to mark 9 years of Modi government
- Original Crash Bandicoot actor Brendan O’Brien dies aged 60
- These volunteers taught Google Translate how to read Solani Kurdish
- US special counsel criticizes FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation DW 5/16/2023
- Top 10 Best Romantic Bollywood Movies
- Medals, antique cameras stolen from home of national table tennis player
- Dallas, Texas, woman killed by stray bullet while picking up teenage daughter’s prom dress
- England moves to fourth place in the international reading rankings
- Government supporters call on Pakistan’s chief justice to resign over releasing ex-PM Imran Khan
- COMIC RELIEF RETIRES: A pillar of the Minots community | News, Sports, Jobs
- Asian stocks advance though Chinese economic data weaker than expected WSOC TV