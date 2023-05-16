China and Myanmar slammed for attacks on religious freedom in annual US report Radio Free Asia

China was harshly criticized for its new restrictions on religious freedom in the US State Department’s annual Global Report on Religious Freedom, released on Monday.

Myanmar’s junta has also been blamed for attacks by its troops on religious sites amid the civil war.

THE 2022 International Religious Freedom Reportwhich provides an overview of the state of religious freedom in nearly 200 countries and territories around the world, highlighted how China is trying to sinicize all religious practices in accordance with Communist Party doctrine.

This includes requiring clergy of all faiths to attend political indoctrination sessions and suggesting content for sermons that emphasize loyalty to party and state, according to the report.

He cited an October 16 speech to the 20th Party Congress in which President Xi Jinping said the party stick to the principle that religions in China should be Chinese-oriented and provide active guidance to religions so that they can adapt to socialist society.

The report pointed out Chinese repression against Uyghurs and predominantly Muslim Tibetan Buddhists, living in the far west of the country, as well as against Chinese Christians.

The People’s Republic of China has seized, imprisoned and banished predominantly Muslim Uyghurs to re-education camps, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a speech on Monday. They continue to suppress Tibetan Buddhists, Chinese Christians and Falun Gong practitioners.

China’s national flag is raised during a ceremony marking the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China at the Potala Palace in Lhasa, July 1, 2017. Members of the armed forces must be atheists and are prohibited from engaging in to religious activities practices. Credit: He Penglei/CNS via Reuters

Rushan Abbas, executive director of Campaign for Uyghurs, a Washington-based Uyghur advocacy group, said the report is a powerful testament to the urgent need to fight the Uyghur genocide and hold the Communist Party to account.

We commend the efforts behind this report and remain hopeful that its findings will lead to international solidarity to address the plight of the Uyghur people and other persecuted communities, she told Radio Free Asia.

New law

The report cites a new law in China that took effect in March 2022, the Measures for the Administration of Religious Information Services on the Internet, which prohibits unauthorized domestic religious content online and prohibits foreign organizations and individuals from disseminating religious material. religious content online in China.

The Chinese government has blocked religious websites and censored religious content from messaging platform WeChat, according to the report. Authorities also censored posts that referenced Jesus or the Bible, deleted articles posted by Christian platforms, and deleted accounts whose names contained the words gospel or Christ.

Chinese authorities also continue to restrict the printing and distribution of Bibles, Korans and other religious works.

Although China’s constitution states that citizens enjoy freedom of religious belief, it limits religious practice protections to normal religious activities, without defining what is normal, the report said.

A dismantled minaret of the Xinqu Mosque sits next to a Chinese national flag near the shrine in Changji, outside Urumqi, Xinjiang, May 6, 2021. Credit: Thomas Peter/Reuters

The government only officially recognizes Buddhism, Taoism, Islam, Protestantism, and Catholicism, and bans spiritual groups it considers to be cults or to promote unorthodox teachings. The regulations require clergy to pledge allegiance to the Chinese Communist Party and socialism and resist illegal religious activities and infiltration by foreign forces using religion, according to the report.

Authorities arrested and detained leaders and followers not registered with state-sanctioned religious associations. Members of the Communist Party and members of the armed forces are officially atheists and are prohibited from engaging in religious practices.

Burma

Among Southeast Asian countries, Myanmar stood out in the report due to attacks by military juntas on religious sites amid a widespread attack on civilians in areas where ethnic armed groups and local forces oppose the regime and clash with soldiers.

Amid the continued repression of religious minorities by Myanmar’s military regimes, thousands of Muslim, Buddhist, Christian and other teachers continue to teach the importance of human rights, including religious freedom and respect between religions, Blinken said.

The State Department report cites several cases of attacks by junta forces on places of worship, reported by Radio Free Asia.

Among them was a September 16 airstrike in the Sagaing area that destroyed a school in the grounds of a Catholic monastery, killing seven children and injuring 17 others and another airstrike the same day in the state. of Shan, killing four people, including two children, seeking refuge in a Buddhist monastery

He cited the detention or killing of Buddhist monks for their alleged links to anti-junta People’s Defense Forces groups, while detaining dozens of other monks in various prisons across the country since the army took power on February 1, 2021.

The junta destroyed dozens of religious buildings in Myanmar, including dozens of churches in Chin State, churches and a mosque in Kayah State, religious buildings in the Sagaing region, as well as Buddhist monasteries and a church in the Magway area.

The US Department of State submits reports in accordance with the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998.

RFA Uyghur contributed to this report.Edited by Malcolm Foster.