



Chocolate maker Cadbury has announced plans to make a huge change to its chocolate bars. Cadbury will create recipes using plant-based fibers with the aim of reducing sugar and fat by up to 75%. The chocolate doesn’t taste the same as regular bars, but the company hopes it will eventually taste as good as the sugary versions. Dirk van de Put, managing director of US owner of UK brands Mondelez, said: “It will look a bit like diet drinks and grow very slowly, but we have to keep it in the market. Cadbury is looking to introduce healthier chocolate bars Pennsylvania It’s going to take a while before the consumer really gets on with it, because it still doesn’t quite taste the same, even if it comes close. However, this is not the first time that Cadbury has tried to launch healthier versions of its products for the British foodie. The Dairy Milks chocolate bar with 30% less sugar was not a big hit when it was released in 2019. Nestle, the rival multinational food and drink conglomerate, has also tried to cut back on its sugar intake. Cadbury already introduced a healthier alternative in 2019 Pennsylvania Nestlé dumped its Milkybar Wowsomes less than two years after it went on sale. Consumption of sweets has long been linked to rising obesity rates in the UK. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a former supporter of the so-called sugar tax, warned during his final months in office that now was not the time to start scrapping new taxes on unhealthy foods. Rishi Sunak then rejected calls from former Chancellor George Osborne to impose taxes on orange juice. Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have opposed levies on unhealthy foods Pennsylvania The Premiers’ spokesperson said: This matter was discussed in the context of the levy, there was a consultation document which explained in more detail why we are not looking to move forward. While at Number 11, Sunak also reportedly vetoed the government’s junk food tax plan. A source said at the time: Rishi feels people are fed up with taxes and it’s a nanny measure that doesn’t work anyway. However, the government has maintained its requirement for large businesses to display calorie information on menus and food labels.

