The Autocrats’ Handbook Doesn’t Guarantee Victory





Comment this story Comment Populist leaders can harm democracy, but it is very hard to kill. In Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was forced into a runoff election, which he managed to avoid in 2014 and 2018. In Thailand, voters overwhelmingly rejected parties associated with the ruling junta since 2014, giving them only 15% of the votes. seats. And, in India, voters in the southern state of Karnataka, which includes the tech hub of Bengaluru, handed the opposition Indian National Congress party the most decisive mandate in 34 years. Erdogan looks likely to triumph in his runoff, and Thai Democrats will struggle to govern given that the upper house of the legislature is made up of junta supporters. (About 40% of the Thai senate is in the military or police.) The brutal overthrow of the ruling Bharatiya Janata parties in Karnataka does not necessarily imply that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself will struggle to win national elections. next year. Nonetheless, the past week has been full of reminders that even at a time when democracy seemed to be in retreat, voters retain the power to prevent their country from descending into autocracy. In Karnataka, the BJP has lost its only southern stronghold. It now rules only a narrow strip of states in the center of the country (and in the northeast, which tends to vote for the ruling party in New Delhi). Of India’s 20 major states, the BJP governs only six. And in two of them, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, he took power only after engineering splits in opposition coalitions years after elections were held. Powerful state governments have thus become the main check on the BJP’s control over India. Modi often proposes the development of a dual engine to voters, promising that BJP governments at state and federal level would serve as dual engines of economic growth. Overall, the message fell flat. This caused the rhetoric to escalate: during the Karnataka campaign, Modi accused Congress of promoting secessionism and believing that Karnataka is separate from India. Voters may not have taken this accusation entirely seriously, given that one of the reasons Congress did well in Karnataka was that the party staged one of the longest sections of its Unify India walk over the past year in the state. The sub-nationalism of states’ rights unquestionably contributed to the Congressional victory. Take one of the election’s unexpected hot spots: milk. Congress has accused the federal government of pushing its favorite dairy cooperative Amul, based in Modis’ home state of Gujarat, to Karnataka, which already has its own alternative, Nandini. A trademark battle turned into a matter of local Karnataka pride defending itself against Gujarati ambition: Congress linked the milk row to the takeover of a state-controlled local bank by a bank Gujarat, and local ports and airports by Gujarat-based giant conglomerate Adani Enterprises Ltd., run by a close Modis associate, Gautam Adani. Other states parties have successfully deployed similar tactics. In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee won re-election portraying Modi and the BJP as outsiders. Tamil Nadus Chief Minister MK Stalin responded to the Congress victory in neighboring Karnataka by celebrating that the landmass of the Dravidian family in southern India was cleared of the BJP. While the BJP’s Hindu nationalist ideology has been extraordinarily effective at the national level, regionalism and sub-nationalism have increasingly prevailed at the state level. Voters may also resent the militarization of the national government against regional leaders: Stalin pointed to the unjustifiable disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from parliament and the misuse of federal investigative agencies against opposition politicians. One of the Congressional candidates for the position of Chief Minister of Karnataka was sent to prison in 2019 by the Directorate of Law Enforcement, the police arm of the Ministry of Finance in New Delhi; other Chief Ministers of State have also been harassed by the Directorate and its sister agencies. When you combine this with the influence of the BJP governments over the media, the judiciary and the electoral commission, the odds may seem unfairly against the opposition. India is not alone in this case. Erdogan has similar tools at his disposal. In Thailand, the star of the elections, the Move Forward party, is in fact the second try of its leaders, after the dissolution of an earlier party by the Constitutional Court of the country. The Anti-Corruption Commission and the Electoral Commission could still combine to disqualify the leader of Move Forwards. Such levers have helped many autocrats stay in power. Excessive use of these weapons, however, can still contribute to their downfall. More from Bloomberg Opinion: Erdogan turkeys set for third decade in power: Bobby Ghosh Now is the time for Adani to raise capital: Andy Mukherjee Lower the voting age, don’t raise it: Jonathan Bernstein This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Editorial Board or of Bloomberg LP and its owners. Mihir Sharma is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. A senior researcher at the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi, he is the author of Restart: The Last Chance for the Indian Economy. 