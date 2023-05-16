Ir. Joko Widodo welcomes the RSA airbase





Aviation. President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) Mr. Ir. H. Joko Widodo greets Ranai Natuna Raden Sadjad Air Base (RSA Air Base) on top of the national mangrove plantation simultaneously by TNI ranks in all Indonesian territories in 2023 virtually. The mangrove planting was directly led by the President of the Republic of Indonesia accompanied by several Cabinet Ministers of United Indonesia (Mensesneg, Minister of Environment and Forests, Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Coordination of Maritime Affairs, Minister of Defence, Minister of Cooperatives and SMEs, Minister of Parekraf, Cabinet Secretariat), Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces, Admiral TNI Yudo Margono, HE, MM, Chief of National Police and Chiefs of headquarters of the armed forces are centered at Angke Kapuk Nature Tourism Park (TWA), North Jakarta. Monday, (15/5/2023). In this activity, RSA Air Base was chosen as the air base under Koopsud I and was hosted directly by the President of the Republic of Indonesia. When summoned via vicon by the President, Commander Raden Sadjad Air Base (Danlanud RSA), Col. Pnb Jajang Setiawan, SM, M.Han., PSC(J)., immediately reported the activities of plantation of mangroves in the regency of Natuna, province of Riau Islands.

The Danlanud RSA continued to say that the planting location was along the east coast of Adi Sucipto road, Raden Sadjad Air Base, which connects Ranai town and Tua Penagi town. The area of ​​land planted at this time is 3,500 square meters, with a total of 2,500 seedling trees, of which 1,000 trees have been planted since March, and 1,500 trees have been planted today, Danlanud RSA said. After receiving the report from Danlanud RSA, Mr. Ir. H. Joko Widodo advised that the mangrove seedlings after being planted should be cared for and monitored, so that they all really live. “Thank you Natuna, thank you. The important thing is that after it is planted, care must be taken to watch over it and take care of it. Don’t just live when it is planted, but then die after it is left behind. Everything must be cared for and taken care of,” said the President of the Republic of Indonesia. Under the direction of Mr. President, Danlanud RSA immediately said, Ready Mr. President, this will be executed. At the end of the closing, the President saluted, Danlanud and all participants in the National Mangrove Plantation simultaneously declared De Natuna Laut Sakti Rantau Bertuah, Preserve Indonesian Beaches. Vicon activity was smooth and safe and the planting of mangroves at RSA Air Base involved all components of the nation including TNI/Polri, the National Search and Rescue Agency, regional representatives of relevant Ministries/Institutions, Regency Government, Natuna Community Leaders, Natuna Regency Junior High/High School Students, Saka Aerospace Scouts and residents around the RSA Air Base. Apart from the nationwide mangrove planting activity, the RSA Air Base also organized free mass medical treatment at the location of the planting area, involving the air force hospital, dr. Yuniati Wisma Karyani, RSA airbase. Also at that time, the Danlanud RSA accompanied by PIA Chief Ardhya Garini Cab.17/DI Lanud RSA, Regional Secretary Natuna and Forkopimda greeted the Natuna fishermen who were on the coast of Lanud RSA and showed compassion as a form of benevolence. for the surrounding community. Also present at the activity were Natuna Regional Secretary, Natuna DPRD Chairman, Daeng Amhar, HE.MM, Boy Wijanarko Varianto, HE, PIA Chairman Ardhya Garini Cab.17/DI Lanud RSA, Ny. Novi Jajang Setiawan, Danlanal Ranai, Dandim 0318 Natuna, Kapolres Natuna, Danyon Composite 1/Gardadati, Chief District Attorney, Natuna District Court President, Natuna Religious Court President, Kansar Natuna, RSA Air Base Chiefs , Officers, Unit and Insub Commanders, Heads of Agencies and Heads of Public Enterprises Kab. Natuna, religious leaders, traditional leaders, community leaders, Raden Sadjad Air Base personnel, Lanal Ranai, Natuna Military Command, Yonkomposit 1/Gardapati, Satrad 212, Denhanud 477 Kopasgat and Natuna Police, Sarnas Natuna, Kab. Natuna and the Saka Dirgantara scouts and the community around the RSA air base. Related

