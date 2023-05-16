Chinese LGBTQ center abruptly closes due to Xi crackdown

A A major LGBTQ+ center in China is closing after 15 years, another sign of the tightening space for organizations focused on sexual orientation under President Xi Jinping.

In a statement On Monday, on its WeChat account, the Beijing LGBT Center announced that it was ending its operations with immediate effect, saying only that the closure was due to “force majeure”.

The center could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday morning, but a former volunteer with the organization told Bloomberg News the closure was the result of long-standing pressure. This person did not specify the exact source of the pressure, saying that it came from different backgrounds, sometimes including neighbors in the center.

The organization’s 2022 report laid out some of the challenges more explicitly, saying, “We have experienced negative things such as forced relocation, work canceled or postponed for various reasons, and defamation of our team and members. These events have brought us to a collective emotional low, and it would be misleading to say that we are still ‘passionate’ about our work in this situation.”

A job the announcement of their closure drew more than 6,083 likes and 3,200 reposts on Weibo on Tuesday morning. Many comments expressed sadness that the organization was closing and how queer culture and presence in Chinese society was being erased.

China’s LGBTQ community is coming under increased political scrutiny as Xi promotes more conservative and conformist values ​​around gender and sexual identity. Shanghai Pride the organizers announced in 2020 that they would cease all activities, without giving a reason. Dozens of WeChat accounts run by LGBTQ groups at leading universities have been blocked then removed in 2021, sparking outrage. Some had tens of thousands of followers.

Learn more: How transgender people in China are being forced into a dangerous medical black market

Last summer, two students from one of China’s most prestigious universities received warnings for handing out LGBTQ rainbow flags, highlighting how the nation’s growing intolerance of sexual diversity extends further into campus life. State media have in recent years published criticism of gender non-conforming men.

“The Center’s loss is huge,” said Darius Longarino, senior fellow at Yale Law School’s Paul Tsai China Center and an expert on LGBTQ issues in China. “It was a major force in creating community in the physical space and online, and in increasing visibility throughout society.”

Longarino said that while it is unclear what specific event, if any, precipitated the closure, it is known that the authorities are making it increasingly difficult for civil society organizations to survive, pressuring and challenging them. directly harassing.

“Furthermore, with the shrinking space for civil society in general, I think there is evidence to show that the authorities have become more hostile to the LGBT movement because they see it as a foreign influence that ‘deceives’ people. young people,” he added.

The center offered a range of activities, including mental health counseling and campaigns and HIV testing. It has also served as an advocacy organization, conducted national inquiries into LGBTQ issues, and played an important role in the defense of legal rights, including leading a lawsuit against a practitioner of electroconvulsive conversion therapy.

The former volunteer said he felt sad when he heard the news of the center’s demise. He said it was a beacon of sorts for gay people in China, and particularly in Beijing, adding that he and others in the community no longer knew where to turn. We lost a house, he added.

Shanghai-born journalist Jinghua Qian, who is based in Australia and writes frequently on LGBT issues, said in a Twitter job that while the community in China is resourceful and could find a way around the limitations, sometimes that approach is just too subtle. “A secret handshake cannot replace a beacon,” she wrote.

—With the help of Linda Lew and Xiao Zibang.

