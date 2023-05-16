Connect with us

Politics

Chinese LGBTQ center abruptly closes due to Xi crackdown

Chinese LGBTQ center abruptly closes due to Xi crackdown

 


A A major LGBTQ+ center in China is closing after 15 years, another sign of the tightening space for organizations focused on sexual orientation under President Xi Jinping.

In a statement On Monday, on its WeChat account, the Beijing LGBT Center announced that it was ending its operations with immediate effect, saying only that the closure was due to “force majeure”.

The center could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday morning, but a former volunteer with the organization told Bloomberg News the closure was the result of long-standing pressure. This person did not specify the exact source of the pressure, saying that it came from different backgrounds, sometimes including neighbors in the center.

The organization’s 2022 report laid out some of the challenges more explicitly, saying, “We have experienced negative things such as forced relocation, work canceled or postponed for various reasons, and defamation of our team and members. These events have brought us to a collective emotional low, and it would be misleading to say that we are still ‘passionate’ about our work in this situation.”

A job the announcement of their closure drew more than 6,083 likes and 3,200 reposts on Weibo on Tuesday morning. Many comments expressed sadness that the organization was closing and how queer culture and presence in Chinese society was being erased.

China’s LGBTQ community is coming under increased political scrutiny as Xi promotes more conservative and conformist values ​​around gender and sexual identity. Shanghai Pride the organizers announced in 2020 that they would cease all activities, without giving a reason. Dozens of WeChat accounts run by LGBTQ groups at leading universities have been blocked then removed in 2021, sparking outrage. Some had tens of thousands of followers.

Learn more: How transgender people in China are being forced into a dangerous medical black market

Last summer, two students from one of China’s most prestigious universities received warnings for handing out LGBTQ rainbow flags, highlighting how the nation’s growing intolerance of sexual diversity extends further into campus life. State media have in recent years published criticism of gender non-conforming men.

“The Center’s loss is huge,” said Darius Longarino, senior fellow at Yale Law School’s Paul Tsai China Center and an expert on LGBTQ issues in China. “It was a major force in creating community in the physical space and online, and in increasing visibility throughout society.”

Longarino said that while it is unclear what specific event, if any, precipitated the closure, it is known that the authorities are making it increasingly difficult for civil society organizations to survive, pressuring and challenging them. directly harassing.

“Furthermore, with the shrinking space for civil society in general, I think there is evidence to show that the authorities have become more hostile to the LGBT movement because they see it as a foreign influence that ‘deceives’ people. young people,” he added.

The center offered a range of activities, including mental health counseling and campaigns and HIV testing. It has also served as an advocacy organization, conducted national inquiries into LGBTQ issues, and played an important role in the defense of legal rights, including leading a lawsuit against a practitioner of electroconvulsive conversion therapy.

The former volunteer said he felt sad when he heard the news of the center’s demise. He said it was a beacon of sorts for gay people in China, and particularly in Beijing, adding that he and others in the community no longer knew where to turn. We lost a house, he added.

Shanghai-born journalist Jinghua Qian, who is based in Australia and writes frequently on LGBT issues, said in a Twitter job that while the community in China is resourceful and could find a way around the limitations, sometimes that approach is just too subtle. “A secret handshake cannot replace a beacon,” she wrote.

With the help of Linda Lew and Xiao Zibang.

More must-reads from TIME

contact us at [email protected]

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://time.com/6280046/chinese-lgbtq-center-closes/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: