IHC extends Imran Khan’s bail until June 8 – Pakistan

IHC extends Imran Khan’s bail until June 8

IHC also exempts PTI chief from appearing in court on Tuesday

May 16, 2023 1:56 p.m.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The High Court in Islamabad on Tuesday extended until June 8 the provisional release of Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf and former Prime Minister Imran Khan in two cases.

The court proceeded to hear the motion filed by the head of the PTI requesting an extension on provisional bail in two cases. Imran Khan’s lawyer, Barrister Gohar, appeared in court.

Lawyer Gohar, on behalf of Imran Khan, requested on Tuesday the exemption of the president of the PTI, which was accepted by the court. Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court has said that the day Imran Khan may appear in court in more cases so that the court can fix that date for his cases.

The court later extended Imran Khan’s provisional bail until June 8 in a case related to his statement against army officers and the murder case registered on the complaint of the Muslim leader of the League N Mohsin Ranjha.

Toshakhana case adjourned

District and Additional Session Judge Humayun Dilawar on Tuesday adjourned until June 8 the hearing of Toshakhana v. Imran’s case after the PTI chief’s attorney submitted a copy of the stay order issued by the Islamabad High Court in the case.

The PTI President won a blanket waiver from various IHC benches which not only prevented the authorities from arresting him but also suspended his trial in the Toshakhana case until the second week of June.

Gohar Ali Khan appeared on behalf of Imran Khan.

Also read: Leave allegations baseless and join corruption probe, PM tells Imran

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday asked former Prime Minister Imran Khan to cooperate in investigating his corruption instead of making baseless allegations.

Responding to a tweet from Imran Khan, the Prime Minister wrote on his Twitter account: “Leave the allegations groundless, join the investigation and be held accountable for your corruption. And that’s all.”

