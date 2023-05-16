Supreme Court to hear oral arguments on Donald Trump’s DC hotel cases





1/2

The Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case involving Trump Old Post Office LLC. come to an agreement with the General Services Administration for the purchase of the old postal building. In 2016, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, led by Rep. Elijah Cummings, demanded rental documents and expense reports for the former president’s purchase (pictured, 2022). File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License picture

May 15 (UPI) – The Supreme Court has agreed to hear oral arguments on whether Democrats can sue over records relating to a company owned by former President Donald Trump buying a post office in Washington. , DC and converting it into a luxury hotel.

Arguments will be heard during the court’s next term in Carnahan v. Maloney, who raises the question of whether individual members of Congress can sue an executive agency for information requested under Section 2954. The next term begins in October.

Section 2954 states that the House Government Operations Committee, seven members of the committee, the Senate Governmental Affairs Committee, or five members of this committee may request information from an executive agency.

The case comes from the Trump Old Post Office LLC. come to an agreement with the General Services Administration for the purchase of the building. In 2016, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, led by Rep. Elijah Cummings, demanded rental documents and expense reports on the purchase.

The administration shared the unredacted documents in 2017, before declining a request for additional information soon after. Democrats sued the General Services Administration, alleging it violated the Freedom of Information Act.

If the Supreme Court rules on the case, it may further clarify the power of the minority party in the legislature to investigate the executive branch.

The case was dismissed by a lower court in 2020 and the United States Court of Appeals declined to rehear the case in 2022. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote in a court filing that the Supreme Court should not “arbitrate” between the branches of government, which would raise the “specter of the judicial will to enlist on one side of a political tussle”.

Meanwhile, Trump’s company sold the hotel last year. It has since reopened as the Hilton-owned Waldorf Astoria hotel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2023/05/15/supreme-court-trump-hotel-democrats-oral-argument/1971684178915/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos