Government has prioritized recruitment process, made it faster, transparent and impartial: PM Modi at Rozgar Mela





The government’s changes and simplification in its recruitment system have put an end to nepotism and corruption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday as he distributed more than 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits in various central departments.

Speaking at the fifth installment of the Rozgar Mela, Modi said that from applying for government jobs to the recruitment process, the whole system has gone online, omitting many hurdles including old uncertainty about find out if a mailed-in application has reached the intended location. at all. Over the past nine years, the government has prioritized the recruitment process by making it faster, transparent and impartial, he said. EPFO data since 2018-19 shows that more than 4.5 million people have found jobs in the formal sectors, he added. Speaking about the future possibilities of the country’s employment ecosystem, Modi reflected on his meetings with corporate bigwigs like the CEOs of Walmart, Apple, Foxconn and Cisco, who expressed unprecedented positivity about the job. ‘India. He said it will be an opportunity for young people working in the logistics sector. Talking about the encouragement of startup culture under his government, Modi said the number of startups in India is over one lakh while nine years ago the number was around 100. Startups have employed at least 10 lakh youngsters, he said. Highlighting the development progress made over the past year, Modi cited the length of rural roads which has expanded to 7.25 lakh km, while the number of airports has increased from 74 to almost 150 over the past year. the NDA rule. In addition, the government’s housing program for the disadvantaged has played a pivotal role in creating many job opportunities while building over 4 crorepuccahomes. In the education sector, Modi shared that the number of universities has increased from about 720 in 2014 to 1,100 currently. Likewise, the number of medical schools has increased from 400 to 700, further improving training opportunities for future health professionals. Speaking at the event, Personnel Minister Jitendra Singh said that 25 years later, when the country celebrates 100 years of independence in 2047, new recruits will have the opportunity to say they have received their appointment letters from Prime Minister Modi. Aiming to provide 10 lakh government jobs, the Rozgar Melas were held in 45 locations across the country where recruitments took place from central government departments and states/UTs supporting the initiative. The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join various positions/positions such as Gramin Dak Sevaks, Postal Inspector, Commercial and Ticketing Clerk, Junior Typist Clerk, Junior Accountant, Lane Manager, Assistant Section Officer, Division Clerk Lower, Sub-Prefect, Tax Assistants, Assistant Police Officer, Inspectors, Nurses, Assistant Security Officers, Fireman, Assistant Accountant, Assistant Auditor, Divisional Accountant, Auditor, Constable, Chief of Police, Assistant Commander, Principal, Trained Graduate Teacher , assistant registrar, assistant professor, among others.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/pm-modi-rozgar-mela-address-distributes-appointment-letters-8611718/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos