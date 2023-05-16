Rafters attend Magrove 83,800 Seed Planting Summit with President Joko Widodo





Air Force (Kasau) Chief of Staff Marshal TNI Fadjar Prasetyo witnessed the peak planting of the National Mangrove Plantation led by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the Natural Tourist Park of ‘Angke Kapuk (TWA), North Jakarta, Monday (15/5 2023) The planting of National Magrove initiated by the Commander of TNI, Admiral TNI Yudo Margono, was carried out simultaneously in all TNI units in Indonesia. It was recorded that 83,800 mangrove seedlings were planted by Indonesian Air Force soldiers, out of a total of 1,100,169 mangrove seedlings in 37 provinces of Indonesia. In attendance were the Minister of Defence, the Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces, the Chief of Police, a number of ministers and a number of state officials, as well as the public. The rafters also plant mangroves in Angke Kapuk (TWA) Natural Tourist Park. President Jokowi, urged everyone to protect mangroves across Indonesia to restore habitat for a number of animals and anticipate climate change. “Indonesia has the most extensive mangroves in the world, namely 3.3 million hectares of mangrove forests. This is what we have to take care of, we protect it if we replant it in critical places in order to that none of our mangrove forests be damaged,” President Jokowi said. The planting of mangroves, the president continued, aims to protect the coast from abrasion and protect the coastal ecosystem, so that the mangrove forests can grow back better. “Planting mangroves can revive fish and bird habitats and protect the coast from possible climate change,” President Joko Widodo said. After planting the mangroves, President Jokowi greeted the TNI units via video conference and symbolically handed over 700 tali asih parcels to Angke Kapuk Tourist Park employees and the surrounding community. The event was attended by top Indonesian Air Force officials, namely Pangkoopsudnas, Dankodiklatau, Apotdirga Kasau, Pangkoopsud I and Kadispenau.(rls/MRZ)

