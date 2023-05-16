





Boris Johnson buys $4.7million mansion despite ‘low pay’ complaints May 16, 2023, 2:28 p.m.

1 minute read

Johnson was Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 2019 to 2022 Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK) Boris Johnson recently bought a luxurious mansion for 3.8 million (around $4.7 million), a surprising decision for many after complaining of low incomes as a civil servant, reported WION.



Reports say the 58-year-old managed to negotiate a $250,000 discount from the original price to buy the 8,128-square-foot nine-bedroom house called Brightwell Manor in rural Oxfordshire. Johnson reportedly complained about not earning enough as prime minister Johnson’s purchase raises eyebrows as he is said to have a habit of complaining about his struggles with spending despite a combined salary of 164,080 (about $205,000) as prime minister and MP.



Sources said Mirror“He was so incredibly tight with money, jokes were made if his wallet ever came out.”



Meanwhile, a Labor Party source said Johnson was getting rich by blaming the public. Johnson on critics’ radar amid several controversies Johnson is also on critics’ radar as his lavish purchase reportedly took place weeks before BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigned after failing to disclose his involvement in facilitating an £800,000 loan dollars) for Johnson.



Additionally, investigations are ongoing into the alleged 10 Downing Street parties during the COVID-19 shutdowns during his tenure and over $245,000 (about $306,000) spent on Johnson’s legal team.

