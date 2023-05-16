Imran Khan blames agency men for May 9 vandalism





PTI activists and supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan clash with police during a protest against their leader’s arrest in Peshawar on May 10, 2023. AFP

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan has blamed agency men for the May 9 vandalism sparked by his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case on May 9, saying his party was involved in the incident as part of an organized conspiracy.

In a tweet from his official handle on Monday, the former prime minister said they had enough evidence to prove that the men from the agencies carried out arson and shootings during the protests to blame the PTI.

His statement comes shortly after senior military officials pledged to try the protesters and their accomplices under relevant laws, including the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act, after PTI workers and supporters stormed military installations on May 9, which the army dubbed “Black Day”.

The decision was taken during a Conference of Special Corps Commanders (CCC) held at Rawalpindi Headquarters under the chairmanship of Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Asim Munir , according to a press release published by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Following the arrest of Khan, who has criticized the military since his ousting in April last year, PTI workers stormed military installations and ransacked the house of the Lahores corps commander, known to originally as Jinnah House, among other public properties.

“The forum expressed [a] firmly resolves that those involved in these heinous crimes against military installations and persons/equipment will be brought to justice through trials under the relevant laws of Pakistan, including the Pakistan Army Act and the Secrets Act officials,” the statement said.

Without referring to the Army statement, the PTI chief wrote: We have a great deal of evidence to present to any independent inquiry that the arson and, in some locations, the shootings were committed by agency men who wanted to wreak havoc and blame it on the PTI. repression would be justified.

In a video statement, Khan said government buildings and the Lahore corps commander’s house were ransacked as part of the organized plot.

He said disbelievers infiltrated PTI protesters and incited its workers, video evidence of which he said was available from the party.

I want an independent investigation [into the vandalism].., he said, adding that it was all done as part of London’s plan to ban his party and put all leaders behind bars.

Earlier in another tweet, he also shared videos stating that PTI Punjab Chapter President Dr. Yasmin Rashid and her sisters were clearly telling protesters not to harm Jinnah House.

It is clear that all of this was managed by those who wanted to use this as a pretext to continue the crackdown on PTI, to imprison our workers and senior leaders with me so that the assurances given to NS [Nawaz Sharif] in the London plan could be honoured, he claimed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1070655-london-plan-pti-chief-blames-agencies-men-for-military-installations-attack The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos