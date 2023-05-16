Erdo’s political momentum puts Turkey’s democracy to the test

The writer is the author of Turkey under Erdoan

There is a question on the minds of many people in Turkey today: how did the pollsters get it wrong? Recep Tayyip Erdoan trailed in most polls ahead of Sunday’s presidential elections. Analysts expected the booming economy, along with lackluster state response to February’s deadly earthquakes, to undermine support for the incumbent president.

Kemal Kldarolu, the opposition competitor, had to come first in this first round or even cross the 50% threshold for an outright victory. In fact, the opposite happened. According to election authorities, Erdoan won 49.5% of the vote with Kldarolu over 4 percentage points. Not only that, but the electoral alliance around the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) appears to have retained its legislative majority. Another Erdoan term in power, after a runoff on May 28, seems likely.

Some conservative voters abandoned the AKP mothership, which is why Erdoan did not emerge victorious in the first round, unlike in 2014 and 2018. But there was also a lot of hidden support for the king (or captain, as his ardent supporters call him). Shy conservatives haven’t necessarily revealed their preferences to pollsters: his strongman brand has long since lost its luster with the public.

Turkish nationalism is also part of it. It was clear from the start that a victory for Kldarolu would require the support of the pro-Kurdish People’s Democracy Party (HDP). This made it easy to paint him as sold out to a force many see as an extension of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a militant organization that has been fighting the state since the 1980s. As a result, some voters decided to support Erdoan or Sinan Oan, a nationalist candidate who has taken a hard line on the Kurdish question and has done surprisingly well. Dog whistle tactics also played a role. Kldarolu, who revealed his heterodox Alevi heritage during the campaign, has been exposed that he is not a genuine Turkish innuendo.

In the coming weeks, Erdoan will capitalize on his momentum. He will entice Oans supporters with promises to eliminate the PKK from the southeast as well as in Iraq and Syria. There will be ever more generous offers to the electorate: social spending, increased salaries and pensions, reconstruction in regions in crisis. Erdoan will tout Turkey’s status as a premier regional power in a multipolar world. With the media largely on his side, he could easily score another victory.

If he does, a new term could see Erdoan tighten the screws on the opposition. His next objective would be to recover Istanbul and Ankara, two cities lost by the AKP in 2019, in the next local elections. And if he wins, it would be Erdogan’s last constitutional term as president unless, like Vladimir Putin in Russia, he rewrites the rules to extend his term beyond 2028.

However, a new presidential term would not be an easy task. The AKP may have concluded that it could hold its own in economic crises, despite Erdogans’ interference in monetary policy and the undue influence of patronage around the presidential palace. Gulf investments and booming exports to Russia, with Turkey refusing to join Western sanctions, provide some comfort. But lira remains vulnerable. Rampant inflation will continue to erode living standards, adding to discontent. High energy prices and post-earthquake reconstruction will put additional pressure on the country’s fiscal balance.

Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will have reason to be happy if Erdoan stays in power. He has close ties to Moscow and Kyiv and would continue to reap the benefits of being the middleman. There would be back and forth on Sweden’s NATO membership, but a deal before the July alliance summit is likely within reach. At the same time, Erdoan will continue to stir up anti-Western and anti-American feelings at home.

A victory for Kldarolu could have meant an opening in relations with the EU. However, Erdoan’s will not necessarily mean friction. Unlike previous elections, this one was not accompanied by rhetorical outbursts against Brussels and key member states. Turkey will depend on EU financial inflows, be it the renewal of the refugee agreement next year or reconstruction aid. The EU will rely on Erdoan to control migration and mediate in Ukraine.

Another five years under Erdoan could jeopardize democratic rule in Turkey and strain relations with the West. But in the longer term, all is not lost. Despite Sunday’s result, the opposition and society have shown enough resilience in this election to suggest that there is still life in Turkey’s democracy.