Turkish presidential election goes to second round: Electoral Council | Election News

Turkey’s high-stakes presidential election is heading for a second round, Turkey’s election chief Ahmet Yener has said, citing official results from the country’s Supreme Electoral Council.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won 49.5% of the vote on Sunday, with his main challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu getting 44.89%, the council said.

As neither got more than 50% of the vote, they will face each other in a second round on May 28, taking Turkey into uncharted territory.

It is only the third time that Turks have voted directly for a president, with Erdogan having won both previous elections in the first round.

Sinan Ogan of the ATA Alliance, the third candidate, obtained 5.17%, while Muharrem Ince of the Homeland Party, who withdrew from the race just three days before the elections but remained on the ballot, got 0.44%.

In particular, the vote for Ogan, kingmaker or spoiler, pushed the race into the second round.

Two weeks is a long time in an election cycle, and who ultimately wins the presidency will also be determined by which alliance controls parliament.

The Turkish News Agency released preliminary results which showed the AK party won 266 seats, while main opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglus, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), won 166 seats on a parliament of 600 seats.

The elections took place against the backdrop of a cost of living crisis that saw inflation peak at 85% in October and earthquakes in February that killed more than 50,000 people in the country. These factors have fueled opposition hopes of toppling a leader known as the reis, or leader, to supporters of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party).

The 2023 elections have also taken on added importance simply because of the date on which the year marks the centenary of the Republic of Turkey. The country’s founder, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, also established the Republican People’s Party (CHP), which ruled under a majority one-party system for 27 years.

The leader of the CHP, the six-party National Alliance Kilicdaroglus, has pledged to dismantle an executive presidential system voted narrowly in a referendum in 2017. The opposition alliance has also vowed to restore independence of the judiciary and the central bank and to reverse Erdogan’s crackdown on free speech and dissent.

Turkey’s elections had been billed as the most important since its first fair multi-party polls in 1950, boiling down to a choice between five more years of Erdogan, the most electorally successful politician, or a new leadership under a former party that has reinvented itself in recent years.

During a grueling campaign, Erdogan frequently spoke at multiple rallies in one day, highlighting progress made in Turkey during his 20-year rule while simultaneously castigating the opposition for supporting terrorism or being under the influence of the West.

Kilicdaroglu, who has steered the CHP down a more social democratic path since taking over as party leader in 2010, has been able to enlist the support of alliance partners and the CHP mayors of Ankara and Istanbul, nationally recognized, to share the burden of public appearances. .

Both candidates used social media to get their messages across in a vote where nearly five million people cast their ballots for the first time, with Kilicdaroglu using Twitter videos filmed at his home in Ankara.

Despite the sometimes visceral rhetoric employed during the election campaign, violent incidents were rare, the main exception being the stoning of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglus during a rally in the eastern city of Erzurum a week before the vote.

The election of 600 parliamentary deputies took place at the same time as the presidential race, although that was largely lost amid debate over Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu and whether either would garner more than 50% of the votes and would thus avoid a second round.

Election day itself saw long queues forming outside polling stations and the head of the CHP branch in Istanbul predicted a record turnout of over 90% in Istanbul’s biggest city. Turkey.

The vote was largely peaceful and took place in an almost celebratory atmosphere, with some voters present in local costume or even arriving on horseback.

There were, however, sporadic incidents of scuffles between election observers from rival parties and allegations of ballot box rigging at some polling stations.

Turkey’s elections, however, are difficult to steal, largely due to the rigorous counting and reporting process overseen by officials from different political parties as well as civil society groups dedicated to protecting the sanctity of the vote.