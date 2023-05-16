Politics
Turkish presidential election goes to second round: Electoral Council | Election News
Turkey’s high-stakes presidential election is heading for a second round, Turkey’s election chief Ahmet Yener has said, citing official results from the country’s Supreme Electoral Council.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won 49.5% of the vote on Sunday, with his main challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu getting 44.89%, the council said.
As neither got more than 50% of the vote, they will face each other in a second round on May 28, taking Turkey into uncharted territory.
It is only the third time that Turks have voted directly for a president, with Erdogan having won both previous elections in the first round.
Sinan Ogan of the ATA Alliance, the third candidate, obtained 5.17%, while Muharrem Ince of the Homeland Party, who withdrew from the race just three days before the elections but remained on the ballot, got 0.44%.
In particular, the vote for Ogan, kingmaker or spoiler, pushed the race into the second round.
Two weeks is a long time in an election cycle, and who ultimately wins the presidency will also be determined by which alliance controls parliament.
The Turkish News Agency released preliminary results which showed the AK party won 266 seats, while main opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglus, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), won 166 seats on a parliament of 600 seats.
The elections took place against the backdrop of a cost of living crisis that saw inflation peak at 85% in October and earthquakes in February that killed more than 50,000 people in the country. These factors have fueled opposition hopes of toppling a leader known as the reis, or leader, to supporters of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party).
The 2023 elections have also taken on added importance simply because of the date on which the year marks the centenary of the Republic of Turkey. The country’s founder, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, also established the Republican People’s Party (CHP), which ruled under a majority one-party system for 27 years.
The leader of the CHP, the six-party National Alliance Kilicdaroglus, has pledged to dismantle an executive presidential system voted narrowly in a referendum in 2017. The opposition alliance has also vowed to restore independence of the judiciary and the central bank and to reverse Erdogan’s crackdown on free speech and dissent.
Turkey’s elections had been billed as the most important since its first fair multi-party polls in 1950, boiling down to a choice between five more years of Erdogan, the most electorally successful politician, or a new leadership under a former party that has reinvented itself in recent years.
During a grueling campaign, Erdogan frequently spoke at multiple rallies in one day, highlighting progress made in Turkey during his 20-year rule while simultaneously castigating the opposition for supporting terrorism or being under the influence of the West.
Kilicdaroglu, who has steered the CHP down a more social democratic path since taking over as party leader in 2010, has been able to enlist the support of alliance partners and the CHP mayors of Ankara and Istanbul, nationally recognized, to share the burden of public appearances. .
Both candidates used social media to get their messages across in a vote where nearly five million people cast their ballots for the first time, with Kilicdaroglu using Twitter videos filmed at his home in Ankara.
Despite the sometimes visceral rhetoric employed during the election campaign, violent incidents were rare, the main exception being the stoning of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglus during a rally in the eastern city of Erzurum a week before the vote.
The election of 600 parliamentary deputies took place at the same time as the presidential race, although that was largely lost amid debate over Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu and whether either would garner more than 50% of the votes and would thus avoid a second round.
Election day itself saw long queues forming outside polling stations and the head of the CHP branch in Istanbul predicted a record turnout of over 90% in Istanbul’s biggest city. Turkey.
The vote was largely peaceful and took place in an almost celebratory atmosphere, with some voters present in local costume or even arriving on horseback.
There were, however, sporadic incidents of scuffles between election observers from rival parties and allegations of ballot box rigging at some polling stations.
Turkey’s elections, however, are difficult to steal, largely due to the rigorous counting and reporting process overseen by officials from different political parties as well as civil society groups dedicated to protecting the sanctity of the vote.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/5/15/turkey-presidential-election-results-2
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkish presidential election goes to second round: Electoral Council | Election News
- Boris and Carrie Johnson snatch a moated mansion in Oxfordshire for 3.8 million | Tatler
- Jambi Regional Police Chief joins the arrival of President Joko Widodo
- Here’s what they need to learn from the movie
- The madness of youth! These childhood fashion faux pas will remind you of the horrors of your own wardrobe
- Consumers prepare for a deep recession and turn to other sources for financial advice
- Vancouver Parks and Rec is ready to make a splash with another outdoor pool and beach season
- Does obstructive sleep apnea increase the risk of acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2?
- Pakistani court grants bail to Bushra Bibi, ex-wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, in corruption case
- South Korean football international Son Jun-ho detained in China on suspicion of accepting a bribe
- Prime Minister Modi is expected to inaugurate India’s new parliament building on May 28
- Aspen City Hall as art gallery, redux | Culture & Leisure