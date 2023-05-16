JAMBI.(Benuanews.com)-Kapolda Jambi Inspector General Pol. Rusdi Hartono welcomed the arrival of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Ir. H. Joko Widodo and his entourage at STS Jambi Airport on Tuesday (05/16/2023).

Attending the reception were Governor of Jambi H. Al Haris, Military Commander II/Swj Major General Hilman Hadi, Brigadier General Danrem 042/Gapu Supriono, Brigadier General Kabinda Jambi Pol. Irawan David Syah, and member of the Republic of Indonesia DPR HA Bakri.

Chief Inspector General of Jambi Pol Police. Rusdi Hartono, through Jambi Police Public Relations Chief Kombes Pol. Mulia Prianto said that the President of the Republic of Indonesia will pay working visits to several points in Jambi.

“Upon his arrival in Jambi, Indonesian President H. Joko Widodo went directly to the Talang Banjar market to carry out an investigation and communicate with the traders there. explains the public relations manager.

The head of public relations further stated that the President of the Republic of Indonesia also provided assistance to traders in Talang Banjar market in the form of 500 basic food parcels, in addition to the fact that he also provided 68 packages of BLT (direct cash assistance) and 68 packages of BMK (Working Fund Assistance) to the trader.

“The President of the Republic of Indonesia is planning to pay a working visit to Jambi Province for one day only, based on the schedule, he will continue his working visit to Medan, this afternoon around 4:00 p.m. WIT. he concluded.

The head of public relations added that during the working visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, the number of people deployed to provide security was 1,375 people, consisting of joint personnel from the Jambi regional police and the ranks of the regional police. .