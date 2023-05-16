Lines of communication must be open between the United States and China (editorial)





Were still talking with China. And thank god for that. Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser, has just been detained two days of talks in Vienna with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, senior official of foreign affairs in the communist leadership. Our nation will not always agree with the Chinese Communist Party, but it pays off for both sides to try to understand each other. This opens the door to possible improvements in relationships and helps prevent any misunderstandings from spiraling out of control. The White House says Sullivan and Yi talked about security issues, the war in Ukraine and what it called cross-strait issues, a reference to Taiwan. The meeting was part of ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage competition, the official minutes of the meeting said. Both parties agreed to maintain this important strategic communication channel to advance these goals. The visit to Vienna follows President Bidens meeting in November with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Indonesia. Open communication is necessary to keep any kind of military dust from getting worse. Regular visits like this can also speak to what the White House has called the challenge of responsible competition management. China operates as a global factory serving the global economy. The pandemic has made clear how the shortage of a crucial component can stall work elsewhere. Ford can’t keep making F-150s, for example, if it can’t get every computer chip it needs to finish assembling the popular pickup. Our economies are interconnected and interdependent. Staying in touch with Chinese leaders can help prevent mistakes from happening and keep the various global economic engines working. Talking is cheap, it is often said. Not talking can be very expensive.

