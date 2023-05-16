PM Modis QUAD Meet: Some Announcements on Likely Critical Minerals Segment Between India and Australia





India and Australia enjoy a unique distinction in operationalizing the India-Australia Economic and Trade Cooperation Agreement (#IndAusECTA) which entered into force on 29th December 2022.

In 2020, then Australian Prime Minister Scott John Morrison and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to re-engage in a bilateral Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) and reaffirmed their commitment to conclude a CECA of by the end of 2022. However, the CECA is still to be concluded.

As the two countries, which are also members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QSD or also known as QUAD), which also has Japan and the United States as members, will meet in Australia in a few days, it is expected that some bilateral issues can also be resolved.

A few announcements in the area of ​​critical minerals are also to be expected.

In this setting, activity area met Australian High Commissioner to India Barry OFarrell AO to find out how soon CECA will be in place and what is stopping Australia from giving Indian Basmati a GI label. Excerpts:

Everyone is watching the May 24 Quad encounter. What can we expect? When the members of the QUAD come together, they will inevitably move forward on the practical path to achieving the goal of a safe, secure and peaceful India-Pacific. QUAD has done practical and positive work in a range of areas, from health security, infrastructure connectivity, climate change and renewable energy, to critical and emerging technologies. But, because all members, not just Prime Minister Modi, are very focused on results, I expect this meeting to see tensions over the India-Pacific partnership on raising awareness of the security threats that affect them. lie in wait in the India-Pacific region. We are working hard to ensure that we have this free, open and sovereign India-Pacific that we want. So the meeting is not only defense or military? Green energy plays a very important role now. How many climate change talks will take place and will they have a ripple effect? All QUAD member countries have embraced the need and desire to provide a better climate. And this is important for the countries which are members of the QUAD and which seek the support of other countries in their desire for free and open sovereign security in the India-Pacific. It cannot be sovereign if countries are threatened, their existence is threatened by climate change. For example, Indias International Solar Allianceit has the largest support from Australia with a corpus contribution of $1 million… Yes, climate change is important for QUAD as it also opens up risks to countries for the prevent them from making choices that can sometimes lead to threats. … the four QUAD member countries are all committed to a better climate. They work together through the QUAD to deliver throughout the region and also work bilaterally. But when we talk about climate, we are also talking about coal. Today, certain restrictions are imposed on coal. Isn’t clean coal a better option? We had a policy change last year when the new government came to Australia. We are truly committed to achieving higher climate change targets in the climate goals. The government gives priority to renewable energies, yes. But no one suggested it would happen overnight. It’s going to happen and it’s going to happen at a faster rate. The India-Australia ECTA was signed in 2022. What is the status of CECA? Listen, the good news is that under the ECTA economic cooperation between Australia and India, progress is being made. It is a full free trade agreement. We see products going both ways. For example, the textile is duty free, which makes it cheaper in the Australian market. But, the real focus is now on CECA. When Australian Prime Minister Anthony Norman Albanese was here in India with the Trade Minister and they had meetings with their counterparts here, they talked about prioritizing progress on CECA. We were talking about the third quarter of this year to solve it. The negotiators are actively playing together and I am optimistic that we will see CECA be resolved this year. We also understand that practically it has to be resolved this year because India is concerned about the elections next year. India and Australia have further strengthened their cooperation on the development of critical mining projects and supply chains. What is the status? I guess you will see announcements about this during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Australia. The critical story of minerals tells the reason why Australia and India are able to strike trade deals. Australia has reserves of at least 18 of the 43 critical minerals identified by the Indian government. We have seen what essential minerals India wants and needs to develop its industry. If India is to fulfill the battery mission of Prime Minister Modis EV mission or even move to semiconductors and solar panels, critical minerals are essential. And Australia can become a trusted partner with a secure supply chain. This can be a great achievement for economic relations with Australia. For example, we try to match manufacturing companies with suppliers so that it can be a win-win for everyone. What is the lithium deal about? Is the world transitioning from carbon fuel to non-carbon fuel? I think there is a huge movement in the world from carbonized fuel to non-carbonized fuel. For example, the future of hydrogen is what you will see as an area of ​​progress in the relationship between the two countries. We are complementary and not competitive. Why does Australia still have reservations about recognizing the GI label for Basmati rice from India? This is a good example where even though we are good business partners, we have similar histories in institutions and systems, but in this case we have different ways of doing it. So, although it is quite a popular rice in Australia, it comes from different parts of the world. India has requested something that we don’t normally provide, we are working together to sort it out, but nothing is very easy even in the best relationships. Our systems are off-brand and off-rest, so it takes time. What guides us is trust.

