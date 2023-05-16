Boris Johnson ‘tight with money’ splurges 3.8million at lavish Oxfordshire mansion





Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has gone from sulking about not “getting paid enough” for the top job, to being unafraid to splurge on a £3.8million mansion recently. According to a source who worked under Johnson at No 10, the former prime minister ‘used to say he never got paid enough. He was so incredibly tight with money, jokes were made so his wallet never came out. But recently the 58-year-old shelled out 3.8million cash for a luxurious mansion in the Oxfordshire countryside. Named Bridgewell Manor, the property includes a moat, cottage, tennis court, six reception rooms, a water garden, an annex and five bathrooms. Negotiations cut about 200,000 from the original asking price of the mansion, which will now house Johnson, his wife and their two children. After Partygate, Johnson faces backlash for buying big mansion The new ownership comes as a dramatic turnaround in Johnson’s fortunes after he complained he was unable to make ends meet on a combined salary of £164,080 as prime minister and MP. As Johnson enriches himself on the back of his failed premiership and splashes the cash, he continues to crush the public to pay his Partygate legal bills,” a Labor source said. The large mansion was for sale, looking for buyers for four long years. The sale finally went ahead just weeks before BBC chairman Richard Sharp stepped down from his role of helping Prime Minister Johnson secure an £800,000 loan at the end of 2020. For the Johnsons, buying and renovating homes has always been an expensive affair. In the past, he has told close associates that he was investing in 840 gold wallpaper per roll for his former home. The cost is totally out of control… she buys gold wallpaper! Tens and tens of thousands, I can’t afford it,” he reportedly told aides.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/uk-news/boris-johnson-tight-with-money-splurges-3-pounds-8-pence-million-on-lavish-manor-in-oxfordshire-articleshow.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos