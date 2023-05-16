Turkey facing the second round of elections, Erdogan seen with momentum

Ruling alliance for parliamentary majority

Analysts see Erdogan having an advantage in the second round

The candidate ranked third could play the role of “kingmaker”

Political uncertainty weighs on markets

ANKARA, May 15 (Reuters) – President Tayyip Erdogan led comfortably after the first round of Turkey’s presidential election on Monday, with his rival facing an uphill battle to prevent the president from extending his rule into a third decade in a a second round on May 28.

Turkish assets weakened on the news, which showed Erdogan was just below the 50% threshold needed to avoid sending the NATO member country to a runoff in a presidential election seen as a judgment on his autocratic regime.

Erdogan’s People’s Alliance, made up of his Islamist-rooted AK Party and nationalist partners, also looked set to win a majority in Turkey’s new parliament with 321 of 600 seats, further boosting its chances in the second round. presidential.

“The winner was undoubtedly our country,” Erdogan said in a speech to cheering supporters at the AKP headquarters in the capital Ankara overnight.

With most votes counted in the presidential race, Erdogan had 49.51% and his main opposition rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu 44.88%, High Electoral Council chairman Ahmet Yener told reporters. The participation rate was very high at 88.8%.

Further bolstering Erdogan’s prospects, nationalist candidate Sinan Ogan, who came third in Sunday’s election, told Reuters in an interview that he would only endorse Kilicdaroglu in the run-off if the latter ruled out any concessions. to a pro-Kurdish party, the third largest in parliament.

This party, the HDP, supports Kilicdaroglu but is accused of links with Kurdish militants, which he denies.

The 2.8 million voters who backed Ogan in the first round could prove crucial for Kilicdaroglu if he is to defeat Erdogan.

Opinion polls had shown Erdogan, 69, trailing Kilicdaroglu, but the result suggested the president and his AK party were able to rally conservative voters despite a cost of living crisis and runaway inflation.

Kilicdaroglu, leader of a six-party alliance, pledged to win the second round and accused Erdogan’s party of interfering with the counting and reporting of results. He appealed to his supporters for patience, but they were dejected on Monday.

“We are sad, we are depressed by the whole situation. We expected different results,” commuter Volkan Atilgan said as he sat near a ferry terminal in Istanbul. “God willing, we will get this victory in the second round.”

‘WORLD LEADER’

In contrast, Erdogan supporters were jubilant as the results filtered in, with cybersecurity engineer Feyyaz Balcu, 23, confident that Erdogan could solve Turkey’s economic problems.

[1/4]Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and the AK Party (AKP) gather on election night, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya

“It is very important for all Turkish people that Erdogan wins the elections. He is a world leader and all Turks and Muslims want Erdogan to be president,” he said.

The prospect of five more years of Erdogan’s rule will upset civil rights activists campaigning for reforms to undo the damage they say he has done to Turkish democracy. He says he respects democracy.

Thousands of political prisoners and activists could be freed if the opposition wins.

Stocks fell, the lira was near a two-month low, dollar sovereign bonds fell and the cost of insuring exposure to Turkish debt soared. Analysts have expressed concern over the uncertainty and dwindling prospects for a return to economic policy orthodoxy.

“Erdogan now has a clear psychological lead against the opposition,” said Teneo co-chairman Wolfango Piccoli. “Erdogan will likely double down on his national security-focused narratives over the next two weeks.”

The election was closely watched in Europe, Washington, Moscow and across the region, where Erdogan asserted Turkish power while strengthening ties with Russia and straining Ankara’s traditional alliance with United States.

Erdogan enjoys cordial relations with President Vladimir Putin and his strong performance is likely to cheer the Kremlin but anger the Biden administration, as well as many leaders in Europe and who had troubled ties to Erdogan.

White House spokesman John Kirby said President Joe Biden was eager to work with whoever won the vote. The Kremlin has said it expects Russia’s cooperation with Turkey to continue and deepen, regardless of who wins.

Analysts have seen Middle Eastern governments prefer continuity to change after Erdogan’s show, seeing it as part of an acceptable status quo in a tumultuous region.

The opposition expected to benefit from voter anger over economic hardship after an unorthodox low interest rate policy sparked a lira crisis and runaway inflation. A slow government response to the earthquakes that killed 50,000 people in February was also expected to sway voters.

Kilicdaroglu, 74, pledged to revive democracy after years of state repression, return to orthodox economic policies, strengthen institutions that lost their autonomy under Erdogan and rebuild fragile ties with the West.

Political uncertainty is expected to weigh on financial markets over the next two weeks. The lira stood at 19.67 to the dollar at 1348 GMT, having hit 19.70 in previous trade, its weakest level since a record low of 19.80 hit in March.

The cost of insurance against Turkey’s sovereign debt default hit a six-month high, jumping 105 basis points (bps) from Friday’s levels of 597 bps, according to S&P Global Market intelligence.

Reporting by Mehmet Emin Caliskan, Jonathan Spicer, Can Sezer, Tom Westbrook; Written by Daren Butler; Editing by Tom Perry and Gareth Jones

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.