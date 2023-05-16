Politics
Xi Jinping receives Eritrean President Isaias Afewerki in Beijing, strengthening ties
Chinese President Xi Jinping rolled out the red carpet in Beijing on Monday for his Eritrean counterpart Isaias Afewerki, saying China opposes sanctions on the Horn of Africa nation.
Eritrea is heavily sanctioned by Western nations for alleged human rights abuses, but in a meeting with President Isaias, Xi said China opposes external interference in internal affairs from Eritrea.
He added that Beijing will firmly support Eritrea to safeguard its own sovereignty, security and development interests.
“China is willing to exchange experiences with Eritrea on state governance, continue to support each other, jointly oppose unilateralism and intimidation, and safeguard the common interests of two countries,” Xi was quoted as saying by the official Xinhua news agency.
Isaias and Xi at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua alt=Isaias and Xi at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua>
Eritrea, which gained independence from its East African neighbor Ethiopia in 1993, is located at a strategic hotspot along the Red Sea, one of the world’s critical shipping corridors. .
It also shares a border with Djibouti, where China set up its first overseas naval base in 2017.
Xi said Beijing encourages and supports Chinese-funded companies investing in Eritrea and wants to strengthen cooperation with Asmara in infrastructure construction, telecommunications, agriculture, mining, fisheries and other industries. other areas.
Xi added that China would pursue initiatives such as sending medical teams and agricultural experts to Eritrea.
Xi thanked Eritrea for its support and assistance during the recent evacuation and transfer of Chinese citizens from Sudan, which is plagued by warring military factions.
The aid, Xi said, “demonstrates once again the deep friendship between China and Eritrea who share happiness and misfortunes and help each other.”
Isaias, who was elected president of Eritrea in 1993 in the first weeks of independence, canceled the following elections and has remained in office ever since.
He spoke of his fondness for his special relationship with China, which dates back more than half a century. He said Eritrea will never forget China’s support for its liberation and independence.
On May 24, the two countries will celebrate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations. Isaias said Eritrea hopes to strengthen its ties with China and believes that their bilateral partnership will help Eritrea in its economic and social development.
Due to Eritrea’s positioning on the Horn of Africa, which offers trade access to the Suez Canal and Europe to the north and the Indian Ocean to the east, analysts say China will use likely the country to expand its Maritime Silk Road, which is part of Xi’s signature Belt and Road Initiative.
In November 2021, Asmara joined BRI, China’s multi-billion dollar program that has helped build ports, highways, power dams, railways and roads across Africa.
David Shinn, a professor at the Elliott School of International Affairs at George Washington University, said that due to the authoritarian government in Asmara, human rights abuses and support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Eritrea has strained relations with Western countries and is increasingly turning to countries like Russia and China. for support.
And China sees Eritrea as “an important ally along a waterway that carries many Chinese imports and exports,” Shinn said.
Asmara supported Addis Ababa during its civil war in the Tigray region last year, Shinn noted, and easing tensions between the two nations has made it easier for China to strengthen relations with Isaias without offending the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
Shinn also pointed out that Isaias’ history with China dates back to 1966 and 1967, when he received political training there.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki attend a welcoming ceremony in front of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE alt=Chinese President Xi Jinping and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki attend a welcoming ceremony in front of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE>
“He admires certain aspects of the Chinese political system and still uses Chinese doctors for his personal medical care. He may receive routine medical care during this visit,” Shinn said.
By strengthening its partnership with Asmara, Beijing increases its influence in the region in times of heightened geopolitical competition
China is engaged in gold and polymetallic mining in Eritrea and has plans to develop a large potash mine, which could have been on the agenda during the visit, Shinn added.
Tim Zajontz, a researcher at the Center for International and Comparative Politics in Stellenbosch, South Africa, focused on the roughly 1,200 kilometers (745 miles) of Eritrean coastline along the Red Sea.
“More than 10% of world trade passes through the Red Sea every year. Beijing therefore wants to further expand the Chinese presence in the two main Eritrean ports of Massawa and Assab in order to have alternative seaports that serve Chinese trade with the Horn of Africa,” said Zajontz.
“By strengthening its partnership with Asmara, Beijing is increasing its influence in the region at a time of heightened geopolitical competition between China and the West,” Zajontz said.
