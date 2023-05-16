Will the Thai election result change ASEAN’s approach to Myanmar?

Last week, leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) gathered on the island of Flores, Indonesia, for the annual ASEAN Summit and related meetings. Once again, the post-coup conflict in Myanmar was at the top of the agenda.

To underscore the continued difficulties of ASEAN policymakers, earlier this week staff from the Indonesian and Singaporean embassies in Yangon and staff from an ASEAN Humanitarian Assistance Center traveling to Myanmar’s Shan State have been shot at by unknown assailants.

By the end of the week there were reports of a massacre by the soldiers of 19 civilians, including four children, in a village in the central region of Bago. This followed an airstrike with thermobaric munitions on April 11 that killed more than 160 people, including children, in the village of Pa Zi Gyi, in the northern Sagaing region, which Human Rights Watch called apparent war crime.

In response to the conflict in Myanmar, the statement at the end of the Summit again called for an immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar and reiterated its support for the failed five-point consensus, although the chairman of the summits, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, admitted that there had been no significant progress on the plan. Such a mild diplomatic response to the unfolding crisis is a consequence of the need for consensus among ASEAN members and represents the lowest common denominator of concerns regarding Myanmar.

Still, some ASEAN members have strongly criticized Myanmar’s military. The fact is that Myanmar’s presidency has remained empty at most ASEAN meetings since the 2021 summit, to which the military has been politely disinvited. Other ASEAN members have been a bit more lenient, but not more successful in building consensus, with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, who chaired ASEAN in 2022, fail in its attempts to subdue the Myanmar military.

It has also become apparent that Thailand, as well as India, have engaged in Track 1.5 diplomacyholding meetings with the military and representatives of neighboring countries, with the anti-coup National Unity Government (NUG) being a notable absentee.

The Thai government, led by 2014 coup leader Prayuth Chan-ocha, has been less interested in engaging the NUG than the governments of Indonesia and Malaysia, and more concerned with appeasing the Myanmar military and the coup leader, General Min Aung Hlaing. Prayuth’s intimate understanding of the dilemmas facing another coup leader is hardly surprising.

This is where the Thai elections last Sunday could hold the key to a more substantial shift in ASEAN politics. After a phenomenal performance at the polls, the liberal party Move Forward appears to be the largest party in the new parliament. If the constitutional hurdles designed by Thailand’s military junta can be overcome, the party’s charismatic young leader, Pita Limjaroenratcould well be the next prime minister.

Move Forward has been the most outspoken of the major parties in rejecting any compromise with the military and its proxy parties in Thailand, and Pita is unlikely to be sympathetic to neighboring Myanmar’s military junta. His electoral success also highlights the growing chasm between established and often authoritarian Southeast Asian leaders and the aspirations of a rising generation of more progressive and internationally minded young people.

In Thailand, this generation has made its feelings known in large-scale anti-military and anti-monarchy campaigns. protests during the last years. Now they are flexing their muscles at the ballot box.

And now, if Pita, an eloquent businessman with a solid understanding of the global system, takes the top job, he’s likely to want to shake up conservative ASEAN priorities too.

Of course, in Bangkok there will be the usual hotly contested coalition politics to navigate, as well as the ever-present threat of future military intervention. Nevertheless, a coalition led by Move Forward would like to quickly leave its mark on foreign policy, including the management of the long border with Myanmar.

Could such a Thailand shift the weight of ASEAN concerns from state stability to these intractable humanitarian crises, and even to the democratic will of the people of Myanmar? Bangkok’s foreign policy thinkers understand perhaps better than anyone that there are major risks, for all, in the further entrenchment of Myanmar’s military rule. Young people in Myanmar will also look to the Thai elections as an example of what patient but relentless activism can ultimately achieve.

For now, there is still plenty of negotiating to do after the poor electoral performance of the Thai military-aligned parties, and good reason to remain alert to what could prove to be another period of violence and capriciousness. But if Move Forward can use its success at the polls as a path to power, then all of ASEAN will take notice.

Thailand has a lot at stake in Myanmar’s future and, if its own military strongmen now relinquish control, the weekend’s elections could trigger a change in the region’s approach to its strategic and humanitarian crisis. more urgent.