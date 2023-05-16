Narendra Modi’s loss in BJP poll strengthens opposition DW 16/05/2023

A fiercely contested election in the southern Indian state of Karnataka ended with the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) losing power to its main rival, the Indian National Congress (INC ), this week-end.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has personally led the grueling campaign for the BJP in the key state. Karnataka is considered an economic powerhouse: it has a population of around 64 million, including the technology hub of Bengaluru (Bangalore). It was also the only state in South India ruled by the BJP.

Today, the INC has managed to secure 136 of the 224 seats in the Karnataka National Assembly. The BJP, on the other hand, will only hold 66 seats.

“The myth of the BJP’s invincibility is shattered,” INC spokesman Pawan Khera told DW.

Political commentators believe Karnataka’s results will resonate across India as the country gears up for general elections next year. This could energize the widely divided opposition to form a united front against Modi.

Energy boost for the Indian National Congress

Karnataka is the second state the BJP has lost to the INC in the past six months. In December, the party ousted the BJP in northern Himachal Pradesh. While the regional losses may not have a direct bearing on the 2024 general election, it is a cautionary tale for the party which has continuously banked on Modi as its main campaigner.

“He lost a crucial state in the south, robbing him of pan-Indian status,” political commentator Neerja Chowdhury told DW.

“The BJP will really have to rethink its strategy in the future given the magnitude of the Congress (INC) victory. The results show that the poor are suffering badly,” he added.

The INC won more than twice as many seats as the BJP Image: Adnan Abidi/REUTERS

Since coming to power in 2014, the BJP has aggressively pursued its Hindu nationalist, or “Hindutva” agenda, a fundamental political ideology that promotes the “values” of the Hindu religion as the cornerstone of society and society. Indian cultures.

This strategy has worked well for the ruling party in the past. At the same time, political opponents of the BJP say the party’s ultra-nationalist rhetoric, based on Hindu nationalism and Hindutva, may be less appealing to the global electorate than a more inclusive and secular appeal.

“The BJP’s campaign in Karnataka was driven by a communal narrative that lost a lot in contrast to the inclusive message of the ()Congress,” political scientist Zoya Hasan told DW.

She says the victory in Karnataka is a “morale booster” for the INC.

“The verdict has the potential to change the political landscape ahead of the 2024 general election as well as the dynamics of the opposition alliance with Congress well placed to lead it,” Hasan said.

Following Karnataka’s election, leaders of at least 12 political parties are now expected to meet in the city of Patna in the western state of Bihar to decide on a united opposition front against the BJP for next year’s vote.

Strengthen opposition unity

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav are trying to bring regional party leaders together to discuss tactics against the BJP at state level.

India debates history textbooks To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

“Although Congress remains the age-old rival of most regional parties in the states, it will have to work out a strategic arrangement if it aspires to cobble together an alliance to take on the BJP nationally,” said political commentator Rasheed Kidwai. DW.

He also noted that the BJP’s anti-corruption slogans are fading, which opposition parties can capitalize on ahead of the 2024 vote. In Karnataka, the opposition has focused its campaign on targeting Modi’s party on rising inflation, accusing his camp of corruption and complaining about poor infrastructure. He also promised electricity subsidies and other aid to poor families and unemployed graduates.

But the BJP says it sees no threat to its narrative and wonders whether an opposition bloc could survive the challenges of coalition politics.

“We have to see how this training goes; it’s too early,” BJP spokesman Tom Vadakan told DW. “Many of these parties have internal pressures and conflicts and facing the BJP domestically is a long shot,” he added.

Opposition strategy against BJP still unclear

Roadmap for 2024 vote still in early stages but INC expected to take lead in battling BJP for most seats as other opposition parties step back to avoid fragmenting the anti-BJP vote. In turn, the INC would give regional parties the chance to take on BJP lawmakers in the remaining seats.

Will India’s opposition parties join forces against the BJP? To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Given the BJP’s formidable electoral machinery, opposition parties would need a honed strategy to mount a credible challenge in 2024.

“The pace of opposition unity will quicken as regional parties become more aware that a clear understanding between them is the only way to corner or defeat the Modi-led BJP campaign,” Kidwai said.

