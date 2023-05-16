E. Jean Carroll lawyer: Donald Trump’s insults on CNN crossed the line





Roberta Kaplan, attorney for advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, told MSNBC Rachel Maddow on Monday that Donald Trump’s slurs against her client during his controversial CNN town hall last week were definitely actionable.

Kaplan also teased an impending development in another defamation case that Carroll has brought against the former president following disparaging remarks he made in 2019 while still in the White House.

A Manhattan jury last week found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation, and ordered him to pay $5 million in damages after Carroll alleged he raped her in the locker room at a department store in the 1990s and which Trump responded with insults and false claims that Carroll was lying.

The day after the verdict, Trump called Carroll a blow and claimed he didn’t know her at the heavily criticized CNN event. The supportive audience at City Hall swallowed Trump’s comments, even laughing in response.

Maddow noted on Monday that Carroll and his lawyer held Trump to account, but pointed out that he did it again, the libel live on CNN.

Calling you a liar. The same things the jury held him responsible for the night before, he repeated the next day on national television, Maddow said. Is that just the way it should be? Do you think this could potentially be actionable if you were to file another complaint? Would it work the same way?

So it’s definitely actionable, Kaplan replied. And here cruelty will make him less rich. He won’t get away with it again. It’s unprecedented for someone to have been held liable for defamation to continue doing defamation, so there aren’t many cases we can turn to for a manual on how to do it.

But, suffice it to say, I have a lot of lawyers who are very busy looking into this, and we are weighing all of our options, Kaplan added.

Maddow pointed to another ongoing lawsuit that Carroll has filed against Trump, stemming from the 2019 insults.

Kaplan suggested development very, very soon in this case potentially two to three days, max saying we can move forward with damages in this case.

We don’t even need a statement of liability, because we already have it, she explained. And we can find damage. And, there, the libel damages are much higher, because that was the first statement he made.

Watch the full interview here:

