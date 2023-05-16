The former Commons leader said it was a deliberate attempt to gerrymand an election in favor of the Tories. Reporting by Josiah Mortimer

A Labor MP is calling for a parliamentary inquiry – and potentially a police inquiry – after former Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg admitted that mandatory voter ID was implemented by the Tories as a form of gerrymandering to deliberately skew the vote in their favour.

As Signing time First reported on Monday, Rees Mogg, who was part of Boris Johnson’s government which presented plans to force voters to show photo ID at polling stations, told the National Conference on conservatism in London that the plans were a clever ploy by his party to swing voters in their favour. He added that the plans had backfired due to older Tory voters being less aware of changes in recent local elections.

Parties that try to gerrymand eventually find their clever ploy comes back to bite them, as dare I say we found in insisting on voter ID for elections, said Rees Mogg.

Rees Mogg previously championed the controversial policy when he was House leader under Boris Johnson. He attacked Labor for opposing the policy by alleging they wanted to rush for votes everywhere – suggesting they supported fraud.

Labor MP for London Dawn Butler believes ministers who pushed through the policy with the deliberate intention of skewing the election in their favor breached the Nolan Principles on conduct in public life – and may even have committed a wrongdoing in the public service.

Misconduct in the conduct of office is a criminal offense committed when a public official willfully neglects to perform his duty and/or willfully misbehaves; to such a degree that it amounts to a breach of public trust in the office holder; without excuse or reasonable justification.

In a key case in 2003, the courts defined “intentionally” as deliberately doing something that is wrong, knowing it to be wrong or with reckless indifference as to whether it is wrong or not”.

It follows a new Omnisis poll for Signing times which revealed that 15% of people living in areas where local elections were held earlier this month were either discouraged from voting or unable to vote, due to Conservative voter ID laws.

Its roughly two million people in the UK lack the necessary identification documents to be allowed to vote in the next general election.

Commenting, SNP Cabinet Office spokeswoman MP Kirsty Blackman said: Tory MP Rees-Mogg admitted what we knew all along – that this scheme only exists as a ploy to gerrymand the next election in a desperate attempt to cling to power.

It is not surprising that we have evidence that this draconian legislation has kept people away from the vote. Brazenly undermining democracy and excluding people from the electoral process was exactly what the Conservatives designed these laws to do.

The SNP will continue to oppose these Tory voter ID laws for all elections, but with the Tories so determined to bend the rules, and Labor refusing to knock down bad Tory laws, it is clear that this It is only with the full powers of independence that we can finally get rid of Conservative governments and Westminster’s attacks on our democracy.

A spokesman for the Electoral Commission said Signing time: The introduction of a voter identification requirement was debated and passed by the UK Parliament. Political decisions rightly belong to Parliament and not to the Electoral Commission.

The Commission’s investigative power extends only to the regulation of political finance.

Separately, in a letter sent to Signing time Reader Becca Thompson, a figure in the Department of Housing, Upgrading and Communities, admitted: ‘There is no government target for passing the Certificate of Election Authority.

This suggests the department had no plan to close the gap between the two million people without photo ID and the low number of people who registered – only 85,000 before the deadline, or about 4 % of millions missing.

Full letter from MP Dawn Butler to the Commissioner for Parliamentary Standards

Dear Daniel Greenberg CB, I am writing to you as a Member of Parliament deeply disturbed by former Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg’s recent admissions about the introduction of mandatory voter identification, which has raised the possibility that ministers have openly lied about the intentions of their voter identification policy in the Elections Act 2022. In his recent speech to the National Conservatism Conference in London (May 15, 2023), Mr Rees-Mogg admitted that the proposal was a deliberate attempt to manipulate the election results in favor of the Conservative Party, a strategy he called of “gerrymandering” – in other words, the deliberate circumvention of electoral rules or boundaries for partisan gain. Mr. Rees-Mogg’s remarks highlight a disturbing disregard for the principles of democratic fairness and equal representation. He acknowledged the plan had an unintended consequence, as it hit older voters who generally support the Conservative Party in particular, causing a “blowback” in recent local elections. During his tenure as House leader, Mr Rees-Mogg defended the controversial policy, suggesting the opposition was driven by a lack of confidence among socialist parties in their constituents’ ability to comply with new government demands. ‘identification. He also claimed Labor was opposed to voter ID because it made it harder for them to rush to vote everywhere – maliciously implying that Labor was supporting voter fraud. It seems that real fraud is actually the government’s stated motive for the policy. It is deeply worrying to see the blatant politicization of a policy intended to ensure the fairness and security of our democratic process. A recent Omnisis report for Byline Times says the new rules may have deterred as many as two million potential voters in the May election. Early data from several councils also indicates that hundreds of citizens have been denied their right to vote due to the new requirements. The rationale provided for the policy, as a measure to combat voter fraud, was put forward by Chancellor Rishi Sunak, despite the fact that there is little evidence of in-person voter fraud in the UK. Indeed, in the 2019 general elections, there was only one conviction for identity theft at polling stations. In light of Mr. Rees-Mogg’s alarming admission and the potential impact of this policy on voters, I respectfully request that your office initiate a formal investigation to determine whether the departmental code has been violated. Ministers and former ministers such as Mr Rees-Mogg have clearly breached the Nolan principles, namely 1.1. Altruism: Public office holders must act solely in terms of the public interest, and 1.6 Honesty: Public office holders must tell the truth. If the allegations made by Mr. Rees-Mogg are true, they suggest a significant breach of the principles of fairness and integrity that underpin our democratic process. I look forward to your timely attention to this issue and your commitment to upholding the principles of our democracy. Cordially, Dawn Butler MP

