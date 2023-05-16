Giuliani talked about selling pardons for $2 million and splitting the proceeds with Trump, accuser claims





Donald Trump talks to Rudy Giuliani after a meeting at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster Township, NJ on November 20, 2016.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

A woman suing Rudy Giuliani says the former New York mayor talked about selling presidential pardons for $2 million and splitting the money with Donald Trump. The accuser, Noelle Dunphy, made the claim in a lawsuit that said Giuliani hired her, forced her into sexual activity, failed to pay her salary, and then fired her.

He told Ms Dunphy she could refer people to him asking for a pardon, as long as they did not go through the normal channels of the pardon attorney’s office, the complaint says, because correspondence addressed to that office would be submitted to disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act.

A Trump representative, Natalie Harp, reacted with a two-word statement: FAKE NEWS!

Giuliani responded to the lawsuit with his own accusation. Mayor Rudy Giuliani unequivocally denies the allegations raised by Ms Dunphy, and every media outlet covering this story must include the fact that an ex-partner accused her of being an escort who robs rich men, Ted Goodman said, an adviser to Giuliani.

Dunphy’s attorney, Justin Kelton, fired back. Mr. Giuliani is not the first powerful man accused of sexual abuse of subordinates who tries to smear his accuser in a discredited game of blaming the victim, he said in a statement. He will have to answer for exhibits and recorded statements that will be presented at the trial.

The pardon payment accusation follows a January 2021 report by The New York Times, which said a convicted former CIA official was told Giuliani could help grant a $2 million pardon. At the time, Giuliani disputed this claim. The story said no evidence had yet come to light pointing to offers to pay Trump personally.

Dunphys’ complaint, filed Monday, includes additional information Giuliani allegedly shared about his own business dealings. Giuliani told Dunphy he made about $10 million a year from things like giving speeches and working with various clients, according to the suit.

He promised Dunphy an annual salary of $1 million as director of business development and executive assistant, the lawsuit says. The lawsuit says he demanded that she work in secret and withhold payment until Giuliani completed divorce proceedings with his ex-wife, who he said was keeping a close eye on his cash flow.

In the lawsuit, Dunphy says his work with Giuliani gave him an insider’s view of his business pursuits, which involved a mix of high-stakes politics and big business. On February 7, 2019, more than a year before the 2020 election, Giuliani reportedly informed Dunphy of a plan for Trump to claim victory whether or not he won the race, blaming a potential loss on voter fraud. On the same day, according to the lawsuit, Dunphy overheard a phone conversation about a $72 billion trade deal in China.

Dunphy claims she worked for Giuliani for two years, receiving approximately $12,000 in cash and various expense reimbursements during that time, leaving her short of $1.988 million. She is asking for at least $10 million as part of the lawsuit.

