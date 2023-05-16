Glad to see you Imran Khan: Pakistani Chief Justice Bandial clears up critics





Former Prime Minister of Pakistan and Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan. File | Photo credit: PTI

Pakistan’s Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, who has come under fire from the ruling alliance for hailing former Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Supreme Court with the words good to see you, said on May 16 that it made part of court etiquette and had no political overtones. .

Chief Justice Bandial made the remarks during Mr Khan’s appearance before the Supreme Court after his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case sparked violent protests from his supporters.

A federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the way Chief Justice Bandial greeted Mr Khan, the leader of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, was a stain on the face of the country’s judicial system.

Read also | Pakistani court reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s bail request in cases filed against him in Punjab province since May 9

Clarifying his demeanor, Chief Justice Bandial said: “I am criticized for having greeted Mr Khan in the same way; however, I often use this phrase”.

I hold everyone in high regard because respect and courtesy are important to everyone, said Geo TV, as quoted by Geo TV.

Everyone deserves basic respect and good manners, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

The dramatic arrest of Mr. Khan led disbelievers to set fire to and damage over 80 law enforcement vehicles, in addition to damaging 14 state buildings/facilities in Punjab province.

Read also | Pakistan Army plans to keep me in jail for 10 years on sedition charges: Imran Khan

The disbelievers, who are mostly members of Mr Khans PTI, burned down the corps commander’s house known as Jinnah House in Lahore to express their anger over Mr Khan’s arrest.

Mr Khan was released on bail on Friday by a three-member bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice Bandial after the National Accountability Bureau arrested him for accepting millions of dollars in property in exchange for benefits to a real estate mogul.

The ruling alliance staged a just sit-in outside the Supreme Court on Monday, with PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif demanding the resignation of Chief Justice Bandial on Monday, blaming him for ‘lawlessness’ and the “crisis” in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister Sharif-led cabinet also condemned Chief Justice Bandials’ intervention in the arrest of Mr Khan, who is facing more than 120 cases across the country.

Addressing the cabinet, Prime Minister Sharif called for double standards of justice.

Pakistan’s National Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a motion calling for the formation of a special committee to file charges against Chief Justice Bandial in the Supreme Judicial Council for his “misconduct and deviation from oath “, which has aggravated the tension between the government and the senior judiciary.

The motion put forward by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) passed the house unanimously, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Speaking in the National Assembly, Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said the time has come for parliament to play its constitutional role in this situation.

Mr Asif demanded the formation of a parliamentary committee to investigate the undue support of the judiciary for former Prime Minister Mr Khan as well as the sending of an opinion to the Supreme Judicial Council under Article 209 of the Constitution on the matter.

