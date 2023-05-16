Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributes 71,000 job letters ahead of 9th birthday





Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked nine years on the day the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the 2014 Lok Sabha elections on May 16, 2014, by handing out 71,206 nomination letters in a Rozgar Mela on Tuesday. With this, the Prime Minister has distributed 359,000 nomination letters at five such events since October 22, 2022. In June last year, the PMO tweeted that Modi had asked all departments and ministries to recruit one million people in mission mode over the next 18 months. by December 2023. At the event, the Prime Minister spoke about his government’s job creation initiatives, saying the past few weeks have brought news of unprecedented positivity in industry and investment, detailing his meetings with the main CEOs of global companies. I met the CEO of Walmart (Doug McMillon) a few days ago. He said his company would start exporting goods worth Rs 80,000 crore from India in the next three to four years. This is great news for our young people who want to work in the logistics and supply chain sector, the PM said. During his visit to India, CISCO CEO Chuck Robbins told him that his company was aiming to export products worth Rs 8,000 crore from India, Modi said. The Prime Minister said senior executives from NXP Semiconductors met with him recently and were positive about the capability of India’s semiconductor ecosystem. Foxconn has also started investing thousands of crores in its several projects in India, Modi said. The Prime Minister noted that over the next week he will be meeting CEOs of several global companies keen to invest in India, and these efforts are proof of how rapidly job opportunities are increasing. in different sectors in India. Modi said that according to the Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) net payroll data from 2018-2019, more than 45 million people received formal jobs. It is evident that there is a big increase in formal jobs and self-employment opportunities, he said. The Prime Minister recalled that on May 16, the Lok Sabha poll results were announced nine years ago, which the whole country celebrated. The government and BJP have drawn up plans to mark nine years of Modi governments, including the prime minister addressing a public rally on May 30 and possibly inaugurating the new parliament building, which is nearing completion. Modi said start-ups had grown to nearly 100,000 from a few hundred before 2014, and would have provided at least a million jobs. The government has disbursed loans worth more than 23 trillion rupees under the Mudra Yojna since 2014, helping to set up new businesses, buy taxis or expand their existing establishments. About 80-90 million citizens have become first-time entrepreneurs after receiving loans under the program. Congress accused Modi of destroying governance by personalizing it. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said there were three million vacancies in the central government. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said the Prime Minister has taken governance to new levels through his Rozgar Melas as if he personally created these jobs and as if he personally pays those who get these jobs, and as if those who get these jobs should feel indebted to him. and him alone. Ramesh said that young job seekers in the country knew that it was this Prime Minister who had destroyed thousands and thousands of jobs in both the public and private sectors through demonetization, the faulty GST, the paralysis of MSMEs and the mass privatization of PSUs.



