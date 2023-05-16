‘Good to see you Imran Khan’, CJP responds to criticism





ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN:

The deeply tense political atmosphere prevailing in the country seems to have put the echelons of power on edge. Speaking at a civil case hearing on Tuesday, Pakistan’s Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial clarified that his “nice to see you Imran Khan” remark had no political implications.

Everyone deserves basic respect and good manners, CJP said, lamenting that it was criticized for offering a simple greeting to ousted Prime Minister and Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan during a recent hearing following his arrest by paramilitaries. forces.

Speaking to lawyer Asghar Sabswari during the hearing of a civil case, CJP Bandial stressed the importance of good manners.

The CJP remarks come a day after the sit-in of the ruling coalition – the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – in front of the Supreme Court (SC) to protest against the alleged preferential treatment given to the CJP Bandial by the former Prime Minister Imran.

The ruling alliance had announced the organization of the sit-in just outside the High Court after a bench of three judges led by CJP Bandial ruled Imran’s arrest at the premises of the High Court in Islamabad illegal. (IHC) and ordered his immediate release on May 11.

On May 9, 2023, paramilitary Ranger troops broke into the premises of the IHC, where Imran had appeared in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case to face corruption proceedings against him, and took away the former Prime Minister in a blitz carried out on behalf of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The arrest, or “kidnapping” as PTI claims, took place before legal proceedings could begin. IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq questioned the mode of arrest, issuing contempt notices to the Home Secretary and the Inspector General of Islamabad Police (IGP), but maintained that the arrest itself was lawful.

Read Amid Polarization: Controversy Clouds CJP’s Career

The following day, the IHC granted the NAB an eight-day physical pretrial detention against the PTI president and charged him in a separate corruption case for which Imran and his legal team had previously boycotted proceedings.

Imran’s arrest has brought the country to a standstill, with the government shutting down mobile internet services and restricting public access to information in retaliation for widespread protests in major cities.

The apparent rejection of proper procedure in the treatment of a defendant and the involvement of the country’s paramilitary forces have also drawn international attention, with global media highlighting the escalating tensions between the ousted prime minister and civil-civil relations. soldiers in place.

Pakistan’s already shaky economy suffered further blows following the arrest, given the political uncertainty and the suspension of internet services.

After Imran’s arrest and release, the political atmosphere remains tense, with the federal government attacking the judiciary and the ousted prime minister accusing the security forces of working against his party. As democratic processes continue to suffer, the government crackdown on those who resorted to civil unrest after Imran’s arrest has continued unabated with hundreds arrested across the country.

Dozens of people took to the streets to protest Imran’s arrests, once again underscoring his position as a popular leader. Several of them broke into crucial military buildings as well as residential areas in retaliation. The previous week also saw the arrest of prominent PTI leaders such as Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry and Yasmin Rashid. Some PTI leaders are still under arrest.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2417048/good-to-see-you-imran-khan-cjp-responds-to-criticism The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos